Canadiens hope to continue road dominance in Game 2 of East Final

Making the Canadiens feel at home could be the Hurricanes' ticket to getting even in the Eastern Conference Final when they play Game 2 here (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Quite clearly, the Canadiens thrive in a hostile, road environment. They have all season and all throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including Game 1 on Thursday, when they silenced most of the 18,723 in the building by scoring four times in a 10:32 span in the first period on their way to a 6-2 win.

"I don't think it's one thing," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said when asked why the team has been so successful on the road, particularly in the playoffs. "I feel like it's probably a little confidence for how the season went for us on the road. I think we believe."

Montreal is 7-2 on the road in the playoffs after finishing the regular season as the best road team in the Eastern Conference at 24-9-8. Its 24 wins and 56 points were tied with the Dallas Stars for second in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche's 29 and 63.

The Canadiens won the same number of games at home as they did on the road (24) in the regular season, but at home, they lost six more in regulation (15). They scored nine more goals on the road (144-135) and their power play was 28.2 percent versus 17.8 percent at home.

In winning seven of nine road games in the playoffs, the Canadiens have a plus-12 goal differential (33-21) and a power play clicking at 32.0 percent. At home in the playoffs, they're 2-4 with a minus-3 goal differential and are 17.2 percent on the power play.

Nick Suzuki has points in all nine road playoff games, 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in total. He is the fifth player in NHL history, and second in 27 years, with a road point streak of at least nine games.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl also had a nine-game road point streak last year, the longest since Peter Forsberg's nine-game streak in 1999.

Suzuki has two points, both assists, at home.

Juraj Slafkovsky has 10 points (five goals, five assists) on the road in the playoffs. He also has two points, a goal and an assist, at home.

"It's something usually as a coaching staff we've been talking about," Montreal assistant Stephane Robidas said of the road vs. home debate. "Maybe we keep it simple on the road. We're not forcing anything. Sometimes at home in front of our fans, we want to do a little too much."

That theory was brought up to Suzuki after Montreal's last home game, Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, an 8-3 loss at Bell Centre on May 16 that was easily their worst performance in the playoffs.