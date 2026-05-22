Makar to remain out for Avalanche in Game 2 of Western Final

Defenseman will miss 2nd straight game against Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Cale Makar COL out game 2 vs VGK

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

DENVER -- Cale Makar will remain out of the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche when they host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman was on the ice for an optional skate Friday and took reps with the first power-play unit but will miss his second straight game after not playing in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury.

It was the first playoff game he has missed in his career due to injury.

Defenseman Jack Ahcan replaced Makar in Game 1 and was minus-1 in 7:34 of ice time, while defenseman Nick Blankenburg was a healthy scratch.

"I'm not going to give you any other lineup decisions," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the morning skate Friday. "I'll give you (Makar) is out, that's it." 

Makar has five points (four goals, one assist), 22 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots in nine playoff games this season games while averaging 24:59 of ice time, second on the team behind defenseman Devon Toews (25:28).

"It hurts when you don't have Makar, but every team is going through that," Bednar said. "(The Golden Knights) don't have (forward Mark) Stone. Stone's an impact player for them. Minnesota didn't have (forward Joel) Erikson Ek or (defenseman Jonas) Brodin. We didn't have players. Our goal is to be the best version of ourselves that we can be tonight and that's without Cale and so be it. I still think we are capable of winning a hockey game if we are better than we were the other night."

During the regular season, Makar was third among NHL defenseman in points with 79 (20 goals, 59 assists) in 75, averaged 24:51 of ice time per game and was plus-32. He was named a finalist for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL.

"Listen, Cale is a world-class player, right?" Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. "But I don't think our approach changes at all. We know the type of impact he has on the game when he is in there."

The Avalanche were a touch off on Wednesday, struggling to execute at times and to generate offense from the blue line, which has been a hallmark of this team. They fell behind 3-0 and the game-winning goal was scored when defenseman Sam Malinski couldn't get a point shot through a lane and the blocked shot keyed a 2-on-1 transition the other way.

The absence of Makar touched the Avalanche game in numerous ways, but Bednar said he hopes the mental shock of the absence has abated.

"You have to concentrate on what you need to do in the moment, what your team needs to do," Bednar said. "The guys that are back in the lineup will have to be better than they were the other night. It's not like they were terrible, it's just that I think all of those guys are capable of giving us a little bit more, especially on  the execution side, helping us create a little more offense, managing the puck, executing with the puck to get us out of our zone and through the neutral zone. Even in the offensive zone to extend plays. Like I said, they are capable of doing that.

In seven NHL seasons, Makar has 507 points (136 goals, 371 assists) in 470 regular-season games and 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 27-year-old also has an impressive trophy case, having won the Norris twice (2021-22, 2024-25), the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year (2019-20) and the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP with Colorado in 2022.

"I don't think when you're playing you can think about it," said Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, who played 19:02 in Game 1. "I think that's just a hindrance. Going into it, obviously, you hope he's playing. I don't think anybody could ever stand up here and say, 'Oh, I hope he's not playing.' I mean he's a generational player. So when you're out there, I don't think you want to think about it. I think you just got to keep playing and doing your best to win the game.

The Golden Knights know how good Makar is, but won't change their gameplan in the absence of the six-time Norris finalist.

"Obviously, a great player," Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "Probably the best defenseman in the League, but it doesn't change anything as of now, right? And even if he is in, it's still going to be the same protocol for us.

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report

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