Makar to remain out for Avalanche in Game 2 of Western Final

The Avalanche were a touch off on Wednesday, struggling to execute at times and to generate offense from the blue line, which has been a hallmark of this team. They fell behind 3-0 and the game-winning goal was scored when defenseman Sam Malinski couldn't get a point shot through a lane and the blocked shot keyed a 2-on-1 transition the other way.

The absence of Makar touched the Avalanche game in numerous ways, but Bednar said he hopes the mental shock of the absence has abated.

"You have to concentrate on what you need to do in the moment, what your team needs to do," Bednar said. "The guys that are back in the lineup will have to be better than they were the other night. It's not like they were terrible, it's just that I think all of those guys are capable of giving us a little bit more, especially on the execution side, helping us create a little more offense, managing the puck, executing with the puck to get us out of our zone and through the neutral zone. Even in the offensive zone to extend plays. Like I said, they are capable of doing that.

In seven NHL seasons, Makar has 507 points (136 goals, 371 assists) in 470 regular-season games and 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 27-year-old also has an impressive trophy case, having won the Norris twice (2021-22, 2024-25), the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year (2019-20) and the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP with Colorado in 2022.

"I don't think when you're playing you can think about it," said Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, who played 19:02 in Game 1. "I think that's just a hindrance. Going into it, obviously, you hope he's playing. I don't think anybody could ever stand up here and say, 'Oh, I hope he's not playing.' I mean he's a generational player. So when you're out there, I don't think you want to think about it. I think you just got to keep playing and doing your best to win the game.

The Golden Knights know how good Makar is, but won't change their gameplan in the absence of the six-time Norris finalist.

"Obviously, a great player," Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "Probably the best defenseman in the League, but it doesn't change anything as of now, right? And even if he is in, it's still going to be the same protocol for us.

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report