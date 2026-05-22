Canadiens get off to fast start against Hurricanes in Eastern Final

Cole Caufield scored on the next shift off a brilliant backhand pass to the slot from Juraj Slafkovsky, tying it 1-1 at the one-minute mark of the first period.

Zachary Bolduc had a breakaway 56 seconds after Caufield's goal.

Just 79 seconds later, Evans had a grade A chance, wide open on the right side, but he couldn't connect.

Phillip Danault scored 49 seconds after Evans' chance went awry, skating in alone on goalie Frederik Andersen after he got behind the Hurricanes defense to give Montreal a 2-1 lead at 4:04.

Alexandre Texier extended it to 3-1 at 8:11 off a pass from Danault, a goal created by Montreal's forecheck.

Then it was Ivan Demidov's turn on a breakaway, the rookie giving Montreal a 4-1 lead at 11:32.

"I think we take the mindset of playing the game in front of you and are you ready for the next thing?" St. Louis said. "I don't know what the game is going to ask of you. Is this an offensive touch? Is this a defensive touch? I don't know. I felt offensively we did that in the first period."

The Canadiens were ready for the next thing because they were prepared to play against the Hurricanes and their aggressive, pressure-packed forecheck.

St. Louis didn't say it specifically, but clearly part of the Canadiens' pre-scout on Carolina was making sure their defensemen knew the outlets that they would have available and that the forwards had to be connected to them.

They clearly knew the puck had to go up the ice, not reversed side to side in the defensive zone. Side to side fuels the Hurricanes forecheck. It allows them to pressure and force turnovers. Quick ups, connected passes, and skating essentially eliminates it.

"It's their forecheck, they're always connected," Evans said. "If you can somehow break that down a large part of their success is gone."

The Canadiens broke it down in the first period with their execution and poise.

They went up the ice, and with the Hurricanes out of sorts and skating themselves out of position -- certainly looking vulnerable in their first game in 12 days -- they took advantage with breakaways and wide-open looks in front of the net.

"It was real important to make sure we do what we talked about in the morning and yesterday," Slafkovsky said. "It was a well-executed plan."