Hurricanes have no doubt Andersen will bounce back in Game 2 of East Final

Through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Andersen was 8-0 with a 1.12 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and two shutouts. The strong performance, along with his even demeanor, leaves his teammates confident that the team's struggles in Game 1 will not affect Andersen in Game 2 here Saturday (7 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"It's going to be pretty easy for him," Ehlers said. "He's been unbelievable in the playoffs. He's won us games all year as well. He's the same guy (today) he was before the game yesterday."

Carolina is in the East Final for the second straight season and third time in four years. The Hurricanes lost each of the previous two conference final series to the Florida Panthers, winning only one game. Andersen started seven of the nine games, going 1-6 with a 2.67 GAA, .884 save percentage and one shutout.

To change the narrative for the team and for Andersen, the Hurricanes will need to get back to the identity that usually has come easily for them.

"I think we've been able to do that all year," defenseman Sean Walker said. "We're a group that knows how we need to play, even though we didn't do that (Thursday). Some adversity is good in the playoffs. You need that. Now we need to bounce back (Saturday), and I fully believe we're ready to do that."

Their first loss of the postseason gives the Hurricanes a chance to make adjustments and deal with a setback to start the series. Brind'Amour chose to keep the team off the ice Friday, opting for video work instead.

"We did practice; you just didn't see it," he said. "There was no point in going on the ice today. It's not what we need.

"Obviously you're going to face (adversity). You don't want to. (But) we've got to focus on getting to our game. Let's see what it looks like when we play well."

When Carolina gets back to playing well, it will give Andersen a chance to be at his best.

"He's a great goalie," Ehlers said. "He knows that. We know that. He's been there for us all year. We've got to do a better job of not giving them those easy chances because they're really good players that are going to make the plays and score on the big chances. We've got to eliminate that. Our goalies have been rock solid all year, and they're going to continue to do that."