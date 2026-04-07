Devils coach, players take blame for firing of Fitzgerald as GM

New Jersey lost 26 of 41 games earlier this season, on verge of missing playoffs

Keefe_behind_NJD-bench

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By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sheldon Keefe wants to remain coach of the New Jersey Devils beyond this season and continue former general manager Tom Fitzgerald's vision, but he’s unsure he'll get that chance.

One day after Fitzgerald was fired, Keefe said he will "be part of an evaluation process" after the season.

Fitzgerald was fired Monday; he had been with the Devils since July 24, 2015, when he was named assistant GM. He was then named interim GM on Jan. 12, 2020, replacing Ray Shero, before being promoted to executive vice president and GM on July 9 of that year. He also had served as president of hockey operations since Jan. 23, 2024.

"Obviously, (ownership has) got some decisions to make on who the new general manager, what the leadership of the team looks like, and I'll be a part of that discussion and evaluation," Keefe said Tuesday before New Jersey hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN). “Like I said, it's not something that I feel good about, the situation that I put -- that we put -- the team and 'Fitzy' in here."

Keefe was hired by Fitzgerald on May 23, 2024, and guided the Devils to a 42-33-7 record and a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first season. New Jersey (40-34-3) got off to a 13-4-1 start this season but would be eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday if it loses in regulation and the Ottawa Senators get at least one point against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot). 

"For myself specifically, fundamentally, I believe the coach's job is to deliver on the vision of the general manager, on people that put you in a position by showing belief in you,” Keefe said. “So, we've fallen short of that, and I take responsibility for that. It's not a good feeling."

Keefe said it feels similar to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which ended when he was fired on May 9, 2024, following a first-round playoff loss and the team deciding not to keep him as coach after five seasons.

"Unfortunately, it's not an unfamiliar position in terms of something similar in the offseason in Toronto, but we'll go through that process,” Keefe said. “My focus has been, the last six weeks since the Olympics, the focus has been really just on just building a team and building and building our game."

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As for the players, they also took blame for Fitzgerald's firing and for taking a step back this season.

"You understand the business here, and we're the guys that are on the ice and he trusted us," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "We weren't performing the way we should have, and then in a business like that, things like that happen. So, obviously a bit disappointed. Very, very thankful for him and what he's done for me."

New Jersey is 218-204-39 since Fitzgerald was named full-time GM, which includes setting franchise records for wins (52) and points (112) in 2022-23. However, it only qualified for the playoffs twice in the previous five seasons, not including this one, and did not advance past the second round.

The Devils went on a 15-25-1 slide from Nov. 18- Feb. 26, putting their postseason hopes in danger. Despite going 12-5-1 since, they are on the verge of missing the playoffs.

"Most of it comes down to the players, right? We're the ones going on the ice, we're the ones competing every night and we're the ones that are … can change the outcome of a hockey game," center Jack Hughes said. "Just frustrating because I'm a big part of this team and (have) got a lot of love for Tommy Fitz, so sad to see him go and I wish we could have done better for him."

Hughes along with Hischier, and forwards Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier were part of the core assembled by Fitzgerald, either in his time as the GM or assistant.

"He had a trust in me to be one of those leader guys to be part of this team for a long time, and obviously (I’m) very thankful that I've been a part of that plan the whole time, and we've been able to have a good relationship with a working together," Bratt said. "Super thankful for all the years and for the trust that he put up in me and the whole core to be the leaders in this group.

“Obviously, he has built this team, and that's going to show for years forward -- even if he's not the GM."

On Monday, Devils managing partner David Blitzer called this "a critical offseason for our franchise," and the GM hire is one they need to get right.

"I know I trust our ownership group, and they're smart people," Hughes said. "They'll bring someone good in here, but it's so fresh. Like I said, I just feel bad for him for Fitz now, just an awesome guy. Good at what he does. Just a very genuine person, so I just feel bad for him and his family."

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