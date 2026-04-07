Devils coach, players take blame for firing of Fitzgerald as GM

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sheldon Keefe wants to remain coach of the New Jersey Devils beyond this season and continue former general manager Tom Fitzgerald's vision, but he’s unsure he'll get that chance.

One day after Fitzgerald was fired, Keefe said he will "be part of an evaluation process" after the season.

Fitzgerald was fired Monday; he had been with the Devils since July 24, 2015, when he was named assistant GM. He was then named interim GM on Jan. 12, 2020, replacing Ray Shero, before being promoted to executive vice president and GM on July 9 of that year. He also had served as president of hockey operations since Jan. 23, 2024.

"Obviously, (ownership has) got some decisions to make on who the new general manager, what the leadership of the team looks like, and I'll be a part of that discussion and evaluation," Keefe said Tuesday before New Jersey hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN). “Like I said, it's not something that I feel good about, the situation that I put -- that we put -- the team and 'Fitzy' in here."

Keefe was hired by Fitzgerald on May 23, 2024, and guided the Devils to a 42-33-7 record and a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first season. New Jersey (40-34-3) got off to a 13-4-1 start this season but would be eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday if it loses in regulation and the Ottawa Senators get at least one point against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot).

"For myself specifically, fundamentally, I believe the coach's job is to deliver on the vision of the general manager, on people that put you in a position by showing belief in you,” Keefe said. “So, we've fallen short of that, and I take responsibility for that. It's not a good feeling."

Keefe said it feels similar to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which ended when he was fired on May 9, 2024, following a first-round playoff loss and the team deciding not to keep him as coach after five seasons.

"Unfortunately, it's not an unfamiliar position in terms of something similar in the offseason in Toronto, but we'll go through that process,” Keefe said. “My focus has been, the last six weeks since the Olympics, the focus has been really just on just building a team and building and building our game."