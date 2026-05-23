Impact of long layoff on display in Eastern Conference Final opener

A series played at 5-on-5 should favor the Carolina Hurricanes.

It didn’t in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final for a lot of obvious reasons, but the Hurricanes can’t just throw away the tape from their 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center on Thursday and move on to Game 2 on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

There are teachable moments on that film that can help the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Yes, they may already know the reasons why the Canadiens exploited them so cleanly in the first period on their way to four unanswered goals before the intermission. I mean, it is pretty obvious.

But going over it, seeing what happened with clear eyes and time to digest the game and the outcome, is how the Hurricanes can best prepare for Game 2.

The film will show the Hurricanes that their typically disciplined F3 on their forecheck was caught too low too often, especially on the first two goals.

It will show them that their tracking and defending the rush was bad, that they often had two players on the same track, a no-no when defending the rush. Think of train tracks. You don’t want two guys on the same track when the train is coming at you. You need to be balanced, when one goes to the wall the other protects the middle of the ice on the dot lane.

So the film will show the Hurricanes that they didn’t defend in layers, which is why they didn’t handle the rush well and why they gave up three breakaway goals.

The film will show them that they had some quality breakouts and they had sustained pressure in the offensive zone, particularly in the second period, but they didn’t get enough traffic, enough pucks and bodies to the slot.

So they can see it and ask, how are we going to track? How are we going to sort out the rush?

Even at this stage of the season, there are teachable moments, and the Hurricanes have plenty of them on that Game 1 film.