Impact of long layoff on display in Eastern Conference Final opener

But the Canadiens should like what they did. They should be confident that their speed will continue to give the Hurricanes fits. They know they are game fresh.
They were strong in their execution and puck play.
They were swinging guys back in the neutral zone. Sometimes they’d stretch and sometimes they’d hit the center back, pop it to him underneath and the center would come with a lot of speed. They were able to create a lot of pace through the neutral zone. Their puck movement throughout the game was very good and it created time and space for them.
When they would get the puck in the offensive zone, and it wasn’t often that they would sustain pressure there, they did a good job of isolating, getting pucks high to Lane Hutson and he would take advantage of the 1-on-1, manipulate the defender’s feet and challenge their forwards.
The Canadiens didn’t take many penalties, which helped. They didn’t give up anything, either, on the penalty kill when they did have to spend time in the box.
I thought their power play wasn’t good, but the Hurricanes are so structured in their denying the blue line and the pressure they put on. But that means both teams didn’t do much on the power play.
Looking forward, though, the question for the Canadiens is can they get more O-zone time? They didn’t have a lot in Game 1. Sure, when they did they got quality chances, but most of those chances were coming off mistakes the Hurricanes made and they were coming off the rush.
But here’s what Carolina must understand before Game 2: Montreal’s performance wasn’t just a product of the Hurricanes’ rust.
The Canadiens brought a prepared, deliberate game plan into Raleigh. That’s the mark of a well-coached team.
Martin St. Louis had his group ready to attack the specific vulnerabilities that come with a long layoff -- the slow reads, the hesitation, the lack of pace recognition. He said as much after the game, noting the importance of “coming in waves” and playing to their identity.
And the Hurricanes also need to respect what Montreal has built on the road this postseason.
The Canadiens are 7-2 away from home in the playoffs, having scored first in five of nine road games, led at the first intermission in six, and led heading into the third period in four consecutive outings. That’s not luck. That’s a road identity, a mental and tactical consistency that doesn’t change with the building. Carolina has to account for it.
The Canadiens got their chances and they connected on them. That spurs confidence, of which the Canadiens have a lot of now.
The Hurricanes have to be able to strip some of that confidence away. The video can be their guide. It doesn’t lie.