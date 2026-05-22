Canadiens score 4 in 1st period, defeat Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals and an assist, Phillip Danault and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 25 saves for the Canadiens, the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Nick Suzuki had three assists.

The Canadiens advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday.

“Coming off a seven-game series (with a) short amount of time, I felt tonight it was important to come in waves,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I just think we were really good at being ready for the next thing.

“We played to our identity tonight. It was a nice balance. We let the puck do the work. We were very opportunistic on our chances, but we didn't spend too much time that we took the instinct out of our players.”