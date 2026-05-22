Hurricanes seek return to 'how we play,' even Eastern Final vs. Canadiens

The difference between the first and second periods were noticeable; the Hurricanes were pushing the pace, were challenging Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes and had Montreal on its heels.

“They’re a fast team," Montreal forward Josh Anderson said. "There’s no secret about that. Coming in last night, we knew they were going to be quick. They haven’t played in a while. We wanted to step on them right away, but we expect for them to play like they did in the second period.

“They’re a really good hockey team over there. Obviously going to look at some video, and we’re going to have to be a lot sharper than we were last night because we’re going to see a different team tomorrow.”

Carolina’s first response Friday was to regroup; that did not include practicing. The Hurricanes practiced plenty between May 9, when they finished their second-round series against the Flyers, and Thursday.

“That’s not what we need," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Today we did practice, you just didn’t see it. So there are two different ways to practice. There was no point in going on the ice today. That’s not what we need.”

The Hurricanes don’t need to adjust, either; it's not about that at this point. It’s one game, one period really, that’s gone wrong in the past nine games they’ve played.

“That was definitely not our best effort," Carolina defenseman Sean Walker said. "Again, lots of the execution of what we want to be doing is going to limit a lot of stuff they want to do. We just get back to our game, a lot of stuff you saw in the first two rounds, we’ll be a lot more successful.”

The Hurricanes' history in the conference final is not good; this is the fifth time they have reached this point of the postseason since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. The previous four were losses, including last season.

But they’re confident Game 1 was an anomaly of their postseason. They won’t forget it. They’ll just respond to it.

“The whole flush-it thing in the playoffs is pretty hard," Hall said. "I think it’s that way for a reason. We need to understand what happened yesterday and why it happened. This morning we went over a lot of stuff about that. When we wake up tomorrow it’s about Game 2. But today it’s still about realizing what happened and correcting that.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. You can still do that and have a positive mindset and smile and laugh with your friends at the rink, but understand tomorrow has to be a different story.”