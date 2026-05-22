Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 22

SS power rankings may 22

© Sportsnet/ Montreal Canadiens

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis might have a sweet tooth.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s friend told the world that Jarvis keeps Nerds Gummy Clusters in his bathroom. When asked about his candy stash, Jarvis revealed he has candy all over his house.

“I got candy everywhere in the house,” Jarvis said. “You never know when you want a little candy, so I got Nerds in the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, obviously. Couch, upstairs, basically any room you can think of, there’s probably some candy sneaking around in there.” Jarvis added he has different types of candy for each room to add to the “ambiance.”

Ranking: The Candy Man

2. Montreal Canadiens fans

Montreal Canadiens fans shook their city… literally. After Alex Newhook scored the overtime winner in Game 7 to advance Montreal to the Eastern Conference Final, Canadiens fans caused a mini earthquake as they celebrated. Tremors of 0.5 were picked up by sensors from McGill University that coincided with the goal times in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. The findings come as no surprise from the celebration videos inside the Bell Centre’s watch party.

Ranking: Can’t fault them

3. Mike Matheson and Phillip Danault

Mike Matheson and Phillip Danault enjoyed a victory slice after their Game 7 win against the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday. During Matheson’s postgame interview, Danault brought his teammate a slice of pizza and then they each clanked pizza slices before taking a bite together.

Danualt’s postgame pizza tradition started during the team’s 2021 Stanley Cup run when the forward would eat a slice after wins during Zoom interviews. After returning to the team this season, Danualt brought the tradition back for the team’s current playoff run after they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Ranking: Pizza party

4. Brent Burns

Nathan MacKinnon revealed Brent Burns’ secret to longevity in the NHL. During a press conference before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, MacKinnon was asked how the 41-year-old Burns has played so long. “He sleeps a lot. He’s like a big bear,” MacKinnon said. “He’ll nap from 3-6 p.m. and then go sleep for another ten hours.”

Ranking: Hibernation is key

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