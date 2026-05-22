Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 22

Seth Jarvis might have a sweet tooth.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s friend told the world that Jarvis keeps Nerds Gummy Clusters in his bathroom. When asked about his candy stash, Jarvis revealed he has candy all over his house.

“I got candy everywhere in the house,” Jarvis said. “You never know when you want a little candy, so I got Nerds in the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, obviously. Couch, upstairs, basically any room you can think of, there’s probably some candy sneaking around in there.” Jarvis added he has different types of candy for each room to add to the “ambiance.”

Ranking: The Candy Man