Howden king of the road for Golden Knights heading into Game 2 of West Final

Forward has scored in 6 straight away from home, looks to extend streak against Avalanche

Howden_VGK_celebrating

© Ashley Potts/NHLI

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DENVER -- Brett Howden is on a heater.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward has nine goals in 13 games, second in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one behind teammate Pavel Dorofeyev.

He has seven goals on a six-game road goal streak. If he scores in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), he'll tie Brian Propp for the longest road goal streak in NHL postseason history. Propp had eight goals on a seven-game road goal streak for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1989.

Perhaps no one is happier than Howden's 3-year-old son, Charlie.

"He doesn't really know what's going on, but I was talking to him this morning," Howden said Thursday. "He was trying to practice his celebrations right now at home. It's pretty cool seeing just how much he's starting to enjoy it and really love it."

Howden scored 12 goals in 58 games for Vegas in the regular season. But he has developed chemistry with teammate Mitch Marner and enjoyed some puck luck in the playoffs, shooting 37.5 percent.

In the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 1 on Wednesday, Howden blocked a shot at the end of a penalty kill. The puck bounced into the neutral zone to teammate Ben Hutton as he was coming out of the penalty box.

Howden and Hutton raced down the ice on a 2-on-1 rush. Hutton fired a shot, and the puck ricocheted off goalie Scott Wedgewood. Howden knocked down the puck with his right glove and tapped it into the net with his stick, giving Vegas a 3-0 lead at 1:34 of the first period.

VGK@COL, WCF, Gm 1: Howden powers to the net to put home rebound

To be sure, Howden put himself into position to score by blocking the shot and hustling down the ice, and his quick reflexes allowed him to get his hand and stick on the puck. At the same time, he was fortunate the puck bounced right to Hutton, then right to him.

When you're hot, you're hot.

"Sometimes you get the bounces," the 28-year-old said. "Like, for example, the goal I had last night, that was just kind of a crazy bounce. I think sometimes they go, sometimes they don't. I try not to let that waver, try to not let that dictate how I play or let that affect my game. I try to bring the same game every night."

Is Howden superstitious? Does rely on any rituals to keep his mojo going, say, taping his stick in a certain sequence?

Nope.

"I feel like I have the same routine," Howden said. "But if something doesn't go the right or the same way at the exact same time, it's not going to throw me off."

Howden just plays hard, honest hockey, the kind coach John Tortorella loves.

"I just put him in the spots on the ice that I think he needs to be in, which is a lot of different spots," Tortorella said. "He's a very versatile player for us and is doing a lot of the little things right."

A member of the Vegas team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23, Howden has three shorthanded goals, tied for the NHL record for a single postseason with seven other players, including Wayne Gretzky. He has three game-winning goals, first in the playoffs and tied for the Vegas record in a single postseason with four other players.

"I think nobody's really thinking too much about anything like that," Howden said. "Everybody's just focused on the task at hand and the opponent we're against and bringing our best team game every game, and I think that's just what our mindset is right now collectively as a group."

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