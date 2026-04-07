Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers visit Devils trying to strengthen hold on 3rd place

Avalanche can clinch Western Conference; Mammoth host Oilers in potential 1st-round preview

playoff buzz_040726_
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 11 days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles, and a Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild matchup in the Western Conference First Round:

If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT).

OR

If they get one point against the Blues AND the Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW).

OR

If the Flames defeat the Stars in regulation.

*           *           *

The Avalanche will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:

If they defeat the Blues in regulation AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation.

OR

If they defeat the Blues in overtime or shootout AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation AND with any result in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Ottawa Senators game (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot) other than a Lightning regulation win.

On Tap

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, all with playoff implications:

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN)

The Flyers (39-26-12) head to Prudential Center third in the Metropolitan Division with a chance to further solidify their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They're 14-6-1 in 21 games since the 2026 Winter Olympics, six points behind the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins, and one ahead of the New York Islanders and two ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, each of whom are outside of the bubble. Philadelphia is also tied in points with the Ottawa Senators, who hold the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. The Devils (40-34-3), who fired general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Monday, will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation and the Ottawa Senators get at least one point against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Oilers (39-29-9) visit Delta Center for a potential preview of the Western Conference First Round leading the Pacific Division and the Mammoth (40-30-6) holding the first wild card. But nothing is assured, given that the Oilers are tied in points (87) with the Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific and one point ahead of the third-place Vegas Golden Knights. The Mammoth are three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who hold the second wild card, and 14 points back of the third-place Minnesota Wild in the Central Division.

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS)

Points are at a premium in the super-tight Atlantic Division. Although the Canadiens (45-22-10) have clinched a playoff berth, positioning remains up for grabs with them two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place and five ahead of the Boston Bruins, holders of the first wild card. The Panthers (37-37-3) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot)

The Lightning (48-23-6) are in the playoffs and lead the Atlantic with one game in hand on the Buffalo Sabres coming off a 4-2 loss at KeyBank Center on Monday. For the Senators (40-27-10), every point is massive. They're one point ahead of the Islanders and two ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and Blue Jackets for the second wild card. 

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET)

The Blue Jackets (38-27-12) and Red Wings (40-29-8) are desperate for points with both trailing the Senators by two points. Detroit has lost two in a row, including 5-4 at home to the Wild on Sunday after rallying from down 4-1 in the third period. Columbus has lost six straight games (0-5-1) and is 1-6-1 in its past eight. 

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP)

The Hurricanes (49-22-6) will clinch the Metropolitan Division if they get at least one point against the Bruins (43-26-9), who hold the first wild card from the East despite a three-game slide (0-2-1) following a four-game winning streak. Boston is five points behind the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division and five ahead of the Senators.

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Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT)

It's the second half of a home-and-home series for the Avalanche and Blues after St. Louis won 3-2 in Denver on Sunday behind Robert Thomas' first NHL hat trick. The Blues (33-31-12) are 6-1-1 in their past eight games and trail the Kings by five points in the West. The Avalanche (50-16-10) can clinch the Central Division and Western Conference with a win against the Blues in any fashion, or one point against the Blues and the Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion, or a Flames win against the Stars in regulation. Colorado also will win the Presidents' Trophy if it wins in regulation against St. Louis and if the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation, or with an overtime/shootout win against St. Louis, a Bruins regulation win and with any result in the Lightning-Senators game other than a Lightning regulation win.

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW)

The Stars (45-20-12) will play the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round if the Avalanche clinch the conference and Central Division. The Flames (32-36-8) will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation or if they lose in overtime or a shootout and the Nashville Predators defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion. 

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG)

The Wild (44-21-12) still have a chance at home-ice advantage in the first round after holding on in Detroit on Sunday on the strength of a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick. The Kraken (32-33-11) are eight points behind the Kings after a 6-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. 

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

Everything remains undecided in the Pacific Division with the three top teams separated by one point. The Golden Knights (35-26-16) are third, one point behind the Oilers and Ducks, lead the Kings by three points, and are 3-0-0 under coach John Tortorella. The Canucks (22-46-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention. 

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13)

A 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings on Monday dropped the Predators (36-31-10) one point behind the Kings for the second wild card. The Ducks (41-31-5) are tied in points with the first-place Oilers in the Pacific Division with Edmonton owning the tiebreaker in regulation wins (30-24). 

If playoffs started Tuesday

Western Conference

(1P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth

(2P) Anaheim Ducks vs. (3P) Vegas Golden Knights

(1C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Los Angeles Kings

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Minnesota Wild 

Eastern Conference

(1A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins 

(2A) Buffalo Sabres vs. (3A) Montreal Canadiens 

(1M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators

(2M) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

About last night

There were four games on the NHL schedule Monday, all with playoff implications:

Buffalo Sabres 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2: The Sabres (47-23-8) ended their regular-season series 3-0-1 against the Lightning, who had won five of six, behind a goal and an assist from Jason Zucker. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov scored his 400th NHL goal.

Lightning at Sabres | Recap

Winnipeg Jets 6, Seattle Kraken 2: The Jets (34-31-12) remained in the Western Conference playoff hunt with their fourth win in five games (4-1-0) to trail the Kings by three points for the second wild card. Winnipeg is 12-5-4 since the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Kraken (32-33-11) have lost five in a row and nine of 10 (1-7-2). 

San Jose Sharks 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2: William Eklund had a goal and an assist, and Will Smith scored the game-winner to help the Sharks (37-32-7) to their fifth win in six games (5-1-0) and stay in the race for the second wild card, two points behind the Kings. The Blackhawks (28-36-14) have been eliminated from playoff contention. 

Los Angeles Kings 3, Nashville Predators 2 (SO): The Kings (32-26-19) hold the second wild card from the West and won consecutive games for the first time since three in a row from Jan. 20-27. Steven Stamkos scored for the third straight game, Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

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