Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers visit Devils trying to strengthen hold on 3rd place

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 11 days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles, and a Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild matchup in the Western Conference First Round:

If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT).

OR

If they get one point against the Blues AND the Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW).

OR

If the Flames defeat the Stars in regulation.

* * *

The Avalanche will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:

If they defeat the Blues in regulation AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation.

OR

If they defeat the Blues in overtime or shootout AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation AND with any result in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Ottawa Senators game (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot) other than a Lightning regulation win.