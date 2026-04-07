Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers visit Devils trying to strengthen hold on 3rd place

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT)
It's the second half of a home-and-home series for the Avalanche and Blues after St. Louis won 3-2 in Denver on Sunday behind Robert Thomas' first NHL hat trick. The Blues (33-31-12) are 6-1-1 in their past eight games and trail the Kings by five points in the West. The Avalanche (50-16-10) can clinch the Central Division and Western Conference with a win against the Blues in any fashion, or one point against the Blues and the Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion, or a Flames win against the Stars in regulation. Colorado also will win the Presidents' Trophy if it wins in regulation against St. Louis and if the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation, or with an overtime/shootout win against St. Louis, a Bruins regulation win and with any result in the Lightning-Senators game other than a Lightning regulation win.
Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW)
The Stars (45-20-12) will play the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round if the Avalanche clinch the conference and Central Division. The Flames (32-36-8) will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation or if they lose in overtime or a shootout and the Nashville Predators defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion.
Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG)
The Wild (44-21-12) still have a chance at home-ice advantage in the first round after holding on in Detroit on Sunday on the strength of a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick. The Kraken (32-33-11) are eight points behind the Kings after a 6-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)
Everything remains undecided in the Pacific Division with the three top teams separated by one point. The Golden Knights (35-26-16) are third, one point behind the Oilers and Ducks, lead the Kings by three points, and are 3-0-0 under coach John Tortorella. The Canucks (22-46-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13)
A 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings on Monday dropped the Predators (36-31-10) one point behind the Kings for the second wild card. The Ducks (41-31-5) are tied in points with the first-place Oilers in the Pacific Division with Edmonton owning the tiebreaker in regulation wins (30-24).
If playoffs started Tuesday
Western Conference
(1P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth
(2P) Anaheim Ducks vs. (3P) Vegas Golden Knights
(1C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Los Angeles Kings
(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Minnesota Wild
Eastern Conference
(1A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins
(2A) Buffalo Sabres vs. (3A) Montreal Canadiens
(1M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators
(2M) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers
About last night
There were four games on the NHL schedule Monday, all with playoff implications:
Buffalo Sabres 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2: The Sabres (47-23-8) ended their regular-season series 3-0-1 against the Lightning, who had won five of six, behind a goal and an assist from Jason Zucker. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov scored his 400th NHL goal.