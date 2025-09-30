Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Bobrovsky perfect in 30 minutes of action for Panthers; Laba's OT goal lifts Rangers

bobrovsky-roundup

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots he faced in his first game this preseason for the Florida Panthers, who recovered for a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

Jack Studnicka won it with a power-play goal 28 seconds into overtime. He took a pass from defenseman Jeff Petry in front, spun and lifted the puck past Nikita Quapp for his second goal of the game.

Petry, 37, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1.

Sandis Vilmanis and Brett Chorske also scored, and Mackie Samoskevich had two assists for the Panthers (2-2-0). Cooper Black, who replaced Bobrovsky midway through the second period, allowed three goals on eight shots.

Alexander Nikishin and Justin Robidas each had a goal and an assist, and Givani Smith also scored for the Hurricanes (1-3-1). Frederik Andersen made 18 saves before being replaced after the second period by Quapp, who stopped 15 of 17 shots.

Studnicka gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the first period, scoring five-hole on a backhand from the slot.

Vilmanis extended it to 2-0 at 9:48 of the second period, finishing with a backhand on the rush.

Smith cut it to 2-1 at 14:40. He collected the puck after a face-off and scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Nikishin tied it 2-2 at 17:02, putting a wrist shot through the legs of defenseman Mike Benning from the top of the left circle.

Chorske put the Panthers back in front 3-2 at 8:36 of the third period. He skated in following a turnover in the neutral zone and scored glove side on Quapp.

Robidas tied it 3-3 at 12:27, turning and scoring on a shot from the top edge of the left circle.

Hurricanes at Panthers | Recap

Rangers 3, Islanders 2 (OT): Noah Laba scored 1:01 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers past the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Laba scored on a rush off a pass from Gabe Perreault.

Will Cuylle had a goal and an assist, and Perreault and Connor Mackey each had two assists for the Rangers (2-1-1). Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves through the first two periods, and Dylan Garand stopped nine of 10 shots in relief.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 16 saves for the Islanders (1-2-2).

Juuso Parssinen gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:30 of the first period. Cuylle’s centering pass on a rush went off Rittich’s pad right to Parssinen, who tapped in the rebound.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 1:14 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer off a centering pass from Mathew Barzal that went in off of Shesterkin.

Cuylle gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 3:45, beating Rittich to the far post with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Tony DeAngelo tied it 2-2 at 11:33 of the third period on a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Rangers at Islanders | Recap

Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (SO): Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves in his preseason debut, but the Boston Bruins lost in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden in Boston on Monday.

David Pastrnak, who was also playing his first game of the preseason, had an assist for the Bruins (2-1-1), who got goals from Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly. Pastrnak missed the first four days of training camp because of knee tendinitis, returning to the ice one week ago.

Noah Cates and Rodrigo Abols scored, and Dan Vladar made 13 saves for the Flyers (2-3-0). Bobby Brink scored the only goal of the shootout.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 on Cates’ goal at 13:38 of the second period. Swayman lost the puck to Brink while trying to make a pass below the goal line, and Tyson Foerster collected it behind the net before feeding Cates for a one-timer in the low slot.

Foerster was playing his first preseason game after sustaining an elbow injury at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in April.

Kuraly tied it 1-1 at 16:46, scoring with a redirection after Pastrnak threw the puck on net from the outside edge of the right circle.

Abols put Philadelphia back in front 2-1 on a rush at 19:36. Alexis Gendron led him with a pass down the right boards, and Abols beat Swayman low to the far side from the right face-off dot.

Geekie tied it 2-2 at 11:21 of the third period. Elias Lindholm intercepted the puck in the neutral zone before feeding Geekie, who finished off the 2-on-1 with a shot from the left hash marks that trickled in off Vladar’s left arm.

The goal came 21 seconds after Swayman made a left pad save on Gendron’s shot from low in the left circle. Swayman later stopped Foerster at the right post with 1:37 remaining in overtime by stretching out his left pad.

Flyers at Bruins | Recap

Penguins 2, Red Wings 1: Tristan Jarry made 21 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Ben Kindel and Tommy Novak scored for the Penguins (3-1-1).

Dominik Shine scored, and John Gibson made 18 saves for the Red Wings (2-3-0).

Kindel put the Penguins up 1-0 at 3:40 of the first period, beating Gibson with a wrist shot from the slot.

Novak extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period when he tapped in a loose puck that had bounced off the leg of Filip Hallander.

Shine cut it to 2-1 at 16:20 of the third period. Ian Mitchell fed a backhand pass to Shine, who settled the puck before sliding it past Jarry from in tight.

Penguins at Red Wings | Recap

Latest News

Miller day to day with lower-body injury sustained at Rangers practice

NHL Status Report: Hoglander out 8-10 weeks for Canucks

McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, quickly wowing Penn State

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

Fantasy hockey draft rankings tiers for 2025-26

Samberg to miss start of season for Jets with broken wrist

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates

Ovechkin on track to start season with Capitals after full-contact practice

'2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film' celebrating Panthers' repeat premieres Thursday

Stolarz signs 4-year, $15 million contract with Maple Leafs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

'Summer with Stanley' celebrates Panthers' days with Cup

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Color of Hockey: Gomez credits start in USA Hockey as 1st step to USHHOF