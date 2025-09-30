Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots he faced in his first game this preseason for the Florida Panthers, who recovered for a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

Jack Studnicka won it with a power-play goal 28 seconds into overtime. He took a pass from defenseman Jeff Petry in front, spun and lifted the puck past Nikita Quapp for his second goal of the game.

Petry, 37, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1.

Sandis Vilmanis and Brett Chorske also scored, and Mackie Samoskevich had two assists for the Panthers (2-2-0). Cooper Black, who replaced Bobrovsky midway through the second period, allowed three goals on eight shots.

Alexander Nikishin and Justin Robidas each had a goal and an assist, and Givani Smith also scored for the Hurricanes (1-3-1). Frederik Andersen made 18 saves before being replaced after the second period by Quapp, who stopped 15 of 17 shots.

Studnicka gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the first period, scoring five-hole on a backhand from the slot.

Vilmanis extended it to 2-0 at 9:48 of the second period, finishing with a backhand on the rush.

Smith cut it to 2-1 at 14:40. He collected the puck after a face-off and scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Nikishin tied it 2-2 at 17:02, putting a wrist shot through the legs of defenseman Mike Benning from the top of the left circle.

Chorske put the Panthers back in front 3-2 at 8:36 of the third period. He skated in following a turnover in the neutral zone and scored glove side on Quapp.

Robidas tied it 3-3 at 12:27, turning and scoring on a shot from the top edge of the left circle.