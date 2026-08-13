Werenski 'would have no issues' committing to Blue Jackets for long term

But after holding a playoff position March 21, the Blue Jackets (40-30-12) went 3-9-1 the rest of the way to extend their postseason drought, the second longest in their history after they missed the playoffs for their first seven seasons after joining the NHL in 2000.

"I think it starts with us leaders," said Werenski, who helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. "I definitely don't think we dragged enough guys into the fight. I feel like on certain nights, when it wasn't going well, we didn't have enough push and I feel like that starts with the older guys."

With longtime captain Boone Jenner signing with the Washington Capitals on July 1, Werenski said it would be an honor if he could wear the "C."

"I was fortunate enough to learn from guys like (forward Nick) Foligno and 'Booner,' guys that have worn it before and what it means to them, what it means to the city and I definitely feel like I'm capable of it," Werenski said. "But we'll see."

Though the playoffs have been elusive, he is enthused that Columbus added forward Valeri Nichushkin in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 25 and signed free agent forward Ryan Lomberg on July 1.

"A lot of us are pretty unhappy with how the last two years have gone at the end of the seasons," Werenski said. "We're right there as a group. It’s just doing it now and taking these next steps and they’ve added some pieces to help us do that."

He said that at the height of the turbulence some six weeks ago, he considered how Blue Jackets fans could react.

"I care about this organization," he said. "I care about this city. I care about this team and I've been transparent in that for 10 years now. And if that changes, if that little week changes a fan's perspective of me, then so be it.

"I'm going put my best foot forward and be the best player I can be for this team, this organization, and my teammates. And at the end of the day, as long as my teammates know how I feel about it, which I think they do, that's all I really care about."