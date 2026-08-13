Werenski 'would have no issues' committing to Blue Jackets for long term

Norris Trophy-winning defenseman determined to help Columbus improve, end 6-season playoff drought

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By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski said he sees himself in a Columbus Blue Jackets jersey past the expiration of his contract following the 2027-28 season, and the reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the top defenseman in the NHL, wants to see the bar raised by everyone in the organization -- himself included.

"I think everyone knows how much I love this city and how much it means to me and I would have no issues being here for an even longer time," the 29-year-old said at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. "I want to see us in the playoffs, and I want to see us make progress and I feel like we've done that. I think winning solves everything and that's where we have to get to as a club. We have to raise our standards and expectations and that starts with myself.

"I fully plan on doing that this year, being even a better player, better leader, and a better person for my teammates and for this club and hopefully that just means I'm here even longer."

Werenski spoke publicly for the first time since a tumultuous period earlier this summer, when reports surfaced that his unhappiness with the Blue Jackets failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past six seasons led him to not consider signing a new contract to remain in Columbus while also asking for a trade.

In fact, general manager Don Waddell had a trade arranged with the Dallas Stars on June 30 that Werenski vetoed. The following day, Waddell and Werenski issued statements affirming Werenski’s desire to remain in Columbus.

"It was tough for about a week there," Werenski said. "A lot of this stuff I was kind of learning for the first time reading it. It was stuff I didn't really know about or hear about. I felt like it was kind of misconstrued a little bit on how I felt or where I was at."

Werenski, who has played his entire 10-season NHL career with the Blue Jackets, had 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games while averaging 26:37 of ice time last season -- one point shy of his NHL career-high 82 points in 2024-25, and he's second on Columbus' all-time scoring list with 465 points (135 goals, 330 assists) in 642 games; Rick Nash leads with 547 points (289 goals, 258 assists).

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But after holding a playoff position March 21, the Blue Jackets (40-30-12) went 3-9-1 the rest of the way to extend their postseason drought, the second longest in their history after they missed the playoffs for their first seven seasons after joining the NHL in 2000.

"I think it starts with us leaders," said Werenski, who helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. "I definitely don't think we dragged enough guys into the fight. I feel like on certain nights, when it wasn't going well, we didn't have enough push and I feel like that starts with the older guys."

With longtime captain Boone Jenner signing with the Washington Capitals on July 1, Werenski said it would be an honor if he could wear the "C."

"I was fortunate enough to learn from guys like (forward Nick) Foligno and 'Booner,' guys that have worn it before and what it means to them, what it means to the city and I definitely feel like I'm capable of it," Werenski said. "But we'll see."

Though the playoffs have been elusive, he is enthused that Columbus added forward Valeri Nichushkin in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 25 and signed free agent forward Ryan Lomberg on July 1.

"A lot of us are pretty unhappy with how the last two years have gone at the end of the seasons," Werenski said. "We're right there as a group. It’s just doing it now and taking these next steps and they’ve added some pieces to help us do that."

He said that at the height of the turbulence some six weeks ago, he considered how Blue Jackets fans could react.

"I care about this organization," he said. "I care about this city. I care about this team and I've been transparent in that for 10 years now. And if that changes, if that little week changes a fan's perspective of me, then so be it.

"I'm going put my best foot forward and be the best player I can be for this team, this organization, and my teammates. And at the end of the day, as long as my teammates know how I feel about it, which I think they do, that's all I really care about."

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