Norris scores two, Power has three assists, Sabres cruise past Blue Jackets

Quinn gets goal, assist for Buffalo; Werenski scores again for Columbus

CBJ at BUF | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Josh Norris scored twice and Owen Power had three assists for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (8-5-3), who have won four of their past five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski scored for the second straight game for the Blue Jackets (7-8-0), who had won two in a row. Jet Greaves made 32 saves

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 6:50 of the first period. Greaves stopped Quinn’s shot from the right circle, but Quinn kept driving to the net and collected the rebound in front before sweeping a backhand past Greaves’ right skate.

Johnson tied it 1-1 when he took a pass from Sean Monahan in the right circle and snapped it inside the far post at 16:00.

Norris put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 18:10. He carried the puck to the left circle before cutting to the slot for a snap shot that beat Greaves five-hole.

Rasmus Dahlin’s one-timer from the right point off a blue-line feed from Peyton Krebs went bar down over Greaves on the glove side to push it to 3-1 at 4:30 of the second period.

Norris increased it to 4-1 at 9:46 when Zach Benson found him uncovered in front, and he slipped a backhand by Greaves’ left skate.

Noah Ostlund lifted the puck through his and Monahan’s legs for a shot that went off Doan’s leg in the crease and into the net to make it 5-1 at 10:53. The Blue Jackets challenged for goaltender interference, but video review confirmed the goal.

Werenski, who scored his first goal of the season the previous night in a 2-1 shootout win against the Dallas Stars, narrowed it to 5-2 with a power-play goal from above the slot at 18:21 of the third period.

Monahan left the game late in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

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