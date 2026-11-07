Kaprizov scores again, adds three assists in Wild win against Sharks

Hughes has goal, two assists for Minnesota; San Jose has lost six of seven

Sharks at Wild | Recap

By Heather Rule
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal and had three assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Grand Casino Arena on Friday.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves for the Wild (12-3-3), who have won three in a row and are 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

Macklin Celebrini scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves for the Sharks (7-10-1), who have lost four in a row and six of seven.

The loss also came two days after San Jose held a players-only meeting following a 7-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Kaprizov put the Wild up 1-0 during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:55 of the first period. He scored five-hole with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Hughes for his League-leading 16th goal of the season.

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 at 12:11 of the second period when he redirected Dmitry Orlov’s shot above the blocker of Wallstedt.

Maxim Shabanov responded with another power-play goal to put the Wild back in front 2-1 at 14:15. He positioned himself down near the left post and tapped in a backdoor pass from Kaprizov.

Hughes increased the lead to 3-1 at 6:54 of the third period. He shook off Celebrini in the right circle, skated above the left circle, and roofed a wrist shot past the blocker of Askarov.

Zach Bogosian made it 4-1 with his first goal of the season at 13:58. He skated into a rebound along the right boards and ripped a slap shot that found the far corner of the net.

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