NHL On Tap: Wild visit Avalanche in Central Division clash

Red alert

The Detroit Red Wings added defenseman Justin Faulk and forward David Perron ahead of the Deadline, and Faulk will make his Red Wings debut at the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). But Perron is still about two weeks away from playing as he recovers from sports hernia surgery, and Detroit won’t have captain Dylan Larkin, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Red Wings (35-21-7) hold the first wild card in the East and are trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Devils (32-29-2) are nine points behind the Bruins for the second wild card, but they’ve won four in a row. Jack Hughes had a hat trick in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.