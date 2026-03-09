NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Blackhawks, look to stay perfect on road trip

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Mammoth moving

The Utah Mammoth look to stay perfect on their five-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN). Utah has won the first three after a 5-4 overtime victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Logan Cooley scored twice in the win, including in overtime for the Mammoth (34-25-4), who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. It’s the second time in eight days they’ll face the Blackhawks (23-29-11), who won 4-0 in Salt Lake City on March 1. Connor Bedard leads Chicago with 58 points, including an NHL career-high 26 goals.

Senators surging

The Ottawa Senators have points in six straight (4-0-2) and continue their playoff push at the Vancouver Canucks in the latest edition of “Prime Monday Night Hockey” (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). Tim Stutzle has eight goals and eight assists during a 12-game point streak for the Senators (31-22-9), who conclude a five-game road trip (3-0-1) and trail the Boston Bruins by five points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. It’s the first of an eight-game homestand for the Canucks (19-36-8), who have lost eight of nine (1-5-3).