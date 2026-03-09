NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Blackhawks, look to stay perfect on road trip

Stutzle, Senators try to extend point streaks at Canucks; Flyers host Rangers

Nazar_Vejmelka

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Mammoth moving

The Utah Mammoth look to stay perfect on their five-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN). Utah has won the first three after a 5-4 overtime victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Logan Cooley scored twice in the win, including in overtime for the Mammoth (34-25-4), who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. It’s the second time in eight days they’ll face the Blackhawks (23-29-11), who won 4-0 in Salt Lake City on March 1. Connor Bedard leads Chicago with 58 points, including an NHL career-high 26 goals.

Senators surging

The Ottawa Senators have points in six straight (4-0-2) and continue their playoff push at the Vancouver Canucks in the latest edition of “Prime Monday Night Hockey” (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). Tim Stutzle has eight goals and eight assists during a 12-game point streak for the Senators (31-22-9), who conclude a five-game road trip (3-0-1) and trail the Boston Bruins by five points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. It’s the first of an eight-game homestand for the Canucks (19-36-8), who have lost eight of nine (1-5-3).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Getting there

The Philadelphia Flyers have won four of their past five and look to move closer to a playoff spot when they host the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS). Philadelphia (29-22-11), which hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2019-20, is seven points behind Boston for the second wild card in the East. It’s the opener of a back-to-back for the Rangers (24-30-8), who are 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.

Moving on

The Washington Capitals were shaken when defenseman John Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks after 17 seasons. But life and the NHL schedule move on for the Capitals (31-26-7), who also trail the Bruins by seven points in the East entering their game against the Calgary Flames in Washington (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW). Alex Ovechkin has just two goals in his past 10 games, each coming against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 28. It’s the opener of a five-game road trip for the Flames (25-30-7), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1) with a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Still climbing

The Blue Jackets aren’t in playoff position yet, but they’re doing their part to stay in the race. Entering their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW), Columbus (32-21-9), which is 13-2-2 since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 13, trails Boston by three points for the second wild card in the East. Anze Kopitar (1,304) is four points from passing Marcel Dionne as the all-time leading scorer for the Kings (25-23-14), who trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for the second wild card in the West. Los Angeles has lost seven of its past nine games (2-6-1). 

The schedule

Los Angeles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets (4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW)

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW)

Utah Mammoth at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN)

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime)

Related Content

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Konecny, Seeler game-time decisions for Flyers against Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ingram makes 24 saves, Oilers defeat slumping Golden Knights

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams, strength of schedule

Color of Hockey: Wong bringing game to new fans with 'Flames TV Chinese'

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com

Sabres break tie late, edge Lightning in wild back-and-forth game for 7th straight win

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings shut out Devils

Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

NHL EDGE stats: Mammoth dark horse contender after Weegar trade

Ducks celebrate Women in Sports Night to cap weekend festivities