Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its fourth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Could Matthew Schaefer be in the running for more than just the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the end of the season?

The 18-year-old became the youngest defenseman in NHL history (18 years, 177 days) to score 20 goals in a season when he had two in the New York Islanders’ 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers on March 1. Schaefer leads all rookie skaters and is tied for second with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets among all NHL defensemen in goals.

Perhaps most impressive is how Islanders fans view him, which is nothing short of a rock star. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has indeed been on another level.

"Is the question not just Calder Trophy, but does he get Norris Trophy (best defenseman) or Hart Trophy (NHL most valuable player) votes?" NHL analyst Mike Johnson asked recently on NHL Network Radio. "Like, how high can this sort of perception of how he has changed the Islanders go?

“Because he is a difference-maker. The way he's played and the production he's had on that team has been nothing short of incredible."

Schaefer is NHL.com's favorite for the Calder at the three-quarter mark of the season after receiving the maximum 80 voting points (16 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel. He leads New York in time on ice per game (24:16) and has 46 points in 64 games.

"'Schaef' is arguably one of the better defensemen in the League," Islanders center Bo Horvat said. “[I can't put into words] or remember watching an 18-year-old do what he's doing, especially as a defenseman.

“It's phenomenal. It's fun to watch, and I thank God he's on our team. We're lucky to have him and I think he's going to continue to get better and better."