Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Sennecke, Demidov also among favorites at 3-quarter mark of season by NHL.com panel

Matthew Schaefer NY

© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its fourth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Could Matthew Schaefer be in the running for more than just the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the end of the season?

The 18-year-old became the youngest defenseman in NHL history (18 years, 177 days) to score 20 goals in a season when he had two in the New York Islanders’ 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers on March 1. Schaefer leads all rookie skaters and is tied for second with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets among all NHL defensemen in goals.

Perhaps most impressive is how Islanders fans view him, which is nothing short of a rock star. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has indeed been on another level.

"Is the question not just Calder Trophy, but does he get Norris Trophy (best defenseman) or Hart Trophy (NHL most valuable player) votes?" NHL analyst Mike Johnson asked recently on NHL Network Radio. "Like, how high can this sort of perception of how he has changed the Islanders go?

“Because he is a difference-maker. The way he's played and the production he's had on that team has been nothing short of incredible."

Schaefer is NHL.com's favorite for the Calder at the three-quarter mark of the season after receiving the maximum 80 voting points (16 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel. He leads New York in time on ice per game (24:16) and has 46 points in 64 games.

"'Schaef' is arguably one of the better defensemen in the League," Islanders center Bo Horvat said. “[I can't put into words] or remember watching an 18-year-old do what he's doing, especially as a defenseman.

“It's phenomenal. It's fun to watch, and I thank God he's on our team. We're lucky to have him and I think he's going to continue to get better and better."

FLA@NYI: Schaefer nets his second goal of game

Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke was second in the voting with 56 points, and Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov was third (54).

"I know Sennecke and Demidov have had great years, but it really feels like with every passing day the Calder is getting more and more of a sure thing for Matthew Schaefer," Johnson said.

Schaefer also leads all first-year defensemen in assists (26), points, power-play points (15), shots on goal (156), blocked shots (88) and average ice time. He is also first among all rookies in penalties drawn (30).

"I'll never doubt his IQ," coach Patrick Roy said. "The ability to find those shooting lanes and manage to, when you jump in, bring pucks to the net. It's impressive, I won't lie."

Schaefer was named the NHL's "First Star of the Week" for games ending March 1.  He scored a League-high four goals in three games to help the Islanders become the 10th team in the NHL history to have at least three straight multigoal comeback wins.

"He puts himself in positions to score and regardless if he gets a bounce or two, he's getting the puck through to the net and he does that night in and night out, and that's why the last few games especially he's putting it in the net because he's starting to find those lanes," New York captain Anders Lee said. "His game is only going to grow, but in this short period of time it looks like he came back (from the break from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026) and has continued to see the ice so well."

It's no wonder Islanders fans are at some point chanting his name each home game.

"If I wasn't playing a game I'd be smiling and super happy, but I’ve got to stay dialed in as much as I can," Schaefer said. "When I hear the crowd, that gets me super fired up and it's so fun. I want to score as many goals as I can if I hear that every night but obviously it's such a team effort.

“At the end of the day, guys are finding me and all I have to do is put it on net. So, it's not me -- it's a team effort."

NYI@ANA: Sennecke buries rebound for his 20th goal of the season

Sennecke, chosen No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, leads all rookies with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) and 39 even-strength points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games. He averages 17:33 of ice time.

He had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against the Islanders on March 4 to become the first NHL rookie to reach 50 points this season and the fastest rookie to hit the mark in Ducks history (61 games), besting the mark set by Bobby Ryan (69). He's the second-fastest Anaheim rookie to score 20 goals in a season, behind Bobby Ryan (42 games).

Demidov, selected No. 5 in the 2024 NHL Draft, is first among rookies in assists (35) and second in points (48) in 62 games. He averages 15:19 of ice time and is second among all first-year players with 14 power-play points (four goals, 10 assists).

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, 80 points (16 first-place votes); Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks, 56; Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, 54; Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, 15; Oliver Kapanen, Canadiens, 11; Jakub Dobes, Canadiens, 9; Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins, 4; Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins, 3; Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, 3; Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, 3; Justin Sourdif, Capitals, 2

