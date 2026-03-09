NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 23rd week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks on Prime Monday Night Hockey and Team Canada teammates from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers visiting Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche.