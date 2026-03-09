NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Senators-Canucks on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey,' McDavid-MacKinnon showdown among highlights

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images | Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 23rd week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks on Prime Monday Night Hockey and Team Canada teammates from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers visiting Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime)

In this week's "Prime Monday Night Hockey" matchup, the Senators (31-22-9) hope to conclude their road trip with four wins in five games when they visit the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Ottawa is right there in the wild-card race and also isn't too far behind the Bruins for third in the Atlantic. Warren Foegele, who they acquired prior to the Trade Deadline, made an immediate impact with a goal in a 7-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Defenseman Jake Sanderson did leave in that game with an injury and hopefully he is OK, since he's a big part of their team. The Canucks (19-36-8) traded away numerous key pieces and are looking toward the future and will try to play spoiler.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Just four days after the Blues traded captain Brayden Schenn to the Islanders, he'll face his former team at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Acquiring the center and Stanley Cup champion shows me the Islanders are for real. You can never have enough of those types of players on your team. New York (36-23-5) is third in the Metropolitan Division and in a good position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out last season. St. Louis (25-29-9) has won a season-high four straight games. Although they traded Schenn, they did not trade forwards Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, defenseman Colton Parayko or goalie Jordan Binnington, so they should still be a competitive team for the remainder of the season.

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Team Canada teammates Connor McDavid of the Oilers will travel to face Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews of the Avalanche. Edmonton (31-25-8) is in a brutal part of the schedule right now, with four games in a row against the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Avalanche and Dallas Stars. They're in third place in the Pacific Division, but the standings are so close that they could drop to a wild-card spot or even out completely with a few losses in a row. We know how good they can be in the playoffs but the first step is making it there, which isn't a sure thing. And remember, the last time these teams played, Colorado embarrassed Edmonton with a 9-1 win on the Oilers' home ice, which you can bet they have not forgotten. The Avalanche (43-10-9) have won five in a row and got better prior to the Deadline by adding centers Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy, each a former Stanley Cup champion, and each had a point in a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN360, TVAS)

Every game the rest of the way will be like a playoff game for these two, although Boston (35-22-6) is in a better position right now. They didn't sell prior to the deadline, so GM Don Sweeney has faith that the current group they have, which has been surprising this season, can make the playoffs. The Bruins have won 12 straight in Boston, but have lost six straight on the road (0-3-3), including 5-4 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, and need to play better away from home. It was a tough week for the Capitals (31-26-7), trading longtime veterans John Carlson and Nic Dowd. It was surprising to me only because the Capitals are still right there in the thick of the wild-card race. It's not like they don't have anything to play for this season.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (27-26-11) are likely going to miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, and the first time in Auston Matthews' career. It's hard to believe with Matthews and the offensive talent they have (John Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, etc.), that they are in this position. But the defensive side has been poor, allowing 3.48 goals per game, among the bottom five in the League; last season, they allowed 2.79 goals per game. The Wild (37-16-11) are coming off that shootout loss to the Avalanche but added forwards Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink, Michael McCarron and defenseman Jeff Petry, after previously swinging for the fences by acquiring all-world defenseman Quinn Hughes. Minnesota has lost nine playoff series in a row and hasn't won a round since 2015. It's definitely Stanley Cup or bust this season.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Utah Mammoth at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT)

THURSDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SN1)

FRIDAY

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)

SATURDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, CBC)

San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCA)

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime)

SUNDAY

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW)

