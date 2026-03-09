NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Just four days after the Blues traded captain Brayden Schenn to the Islanders, he'll face his former team at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Acquiring the center and Stanley Cup champion shows me the Islanders are for real. You can never have enough of those types of players on your team. New York (36-23-5) is third in the Metropolitan Division and in a good position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out last season. St. Louis (25-29-9) has won a season-high four straight games. Although they traded Schenn, they did not trade forwards Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, defenseman Colton Parayko or goalie Jordan Binnington, so they should still be a competitive team for the remainder of the season.

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Team Canada teammates Connor McDavid of the Oilers will travel to face Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews of the Avalanche. Edmonton (31-25-8) is in a brutal part of the schedule right now, with four games in a row against the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Avalanche and Dallas Stars. They're in third place in the Pacific Division, but the standings are so close that they could drop to a wild-card spot or even out completely with a few losses in a row. We know how good they can be in the playoffs but the first step is making it there, which isn't a sure thing. And remember, the last time these teams played, Colorado embarrassed Edmonton with a 9-1 win on the Oilers' home ice, which you can bet they have not forgotten. The Avalanche (43-10-9) have won five in a row and got better prior to the Deadline by adding centers Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy, each a former Stanley Cup champion, and each had a point in a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.