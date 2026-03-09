Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

Dylan Cozens has found his comfort zone.
A year after he was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, the 25-year-old forward is playing some of the best hockey of his career.
"I'm getting more comfortable with the guys, getting more comfortable with the systems and getting back to my game and playing how I want to play," Cozens said. "I think I kind of got back to that and I think the more comfortable I am, the more confidence I have."
Cozens has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 62 games. He is on a four-game point streak (five goals, one assist) with the Senators visiting the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime).
Last season, he had 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games between Buffalo and Ottawa.
"He's a good player, a big body that shoots well and competes hard," Senators coach Travis Green said. "He's got good hands; there's a lot to like about him. He can play anywhere, he can play wing, he can play center. It's hard to find big-body centerman that are like him, so we like him a lot."
Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft were traded to the Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on March 7, 2025, prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. He was in his fifth season with Buffalo after he was selected in the first round (No. 7) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
"I was really excited last year coming to Ottawa and being in a playoff push and playing in those big games," Cozens said. "Obviously, I wasn't playing big games before that, so there was a lot of excitement last year playing those games and it's just fun playing those right now. Those big games mean a lot, where every game matters, every point matters, so I'm enjoying it a lot right now."