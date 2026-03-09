Color of Hockey: Wong bringing game to new fans with 'Flames TV Chinese'

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Wai Chung (Brian) Wong, host of “Flames TV Chinese” for the Calgary Flames.

Hockey became the great equalizer for Wai Chung (Brian) Wong when he arrived in Calgary from Hong Kong as an international student in 1994.

“I wanted to integrate as fast as possible, and one way was to become a spectator, become a fan of hockey,” said Wong, who said his initial introduction to the sport came via video games of the era. “I remember we had student discount tickets when we’d go to a co-op supermarket and get a case of Coca-Cola, you would get that $5 voucher and be able to get a ticket in the nosebleed (section) at Flames games.”

Attending games and learning about hockey aided Wong with water cooler conversation talking points, but more importantly, helped him to quickly assimilate into Canadian culture.

Wong has been using hockey to help others do the same as host of “Flames TV Chinese” for the Calgary Flames since 2018.

“The Calgary Flames were my home team ever since I became a fan, and now I’m working for them,” he said. “It's just like a dream.”