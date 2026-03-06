Hughes taking in newfound fame from Olympics, hopes to get Devils into playoff

Team USA's triumph marked the first time the country won gold in men’s hockey at the Olympics since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980.

"Just a ginormous deal for the country and for USA Hockey," Hughes said. "I don't want to make it about myself but definitely a lot of cool people reached out; people that have helped me get to where I'm at and supported me all the way have reached out and that's what's most important."

His whirlwind media tour following the gold medal game including a spot on “The Today Show” two days after the game and a visit to White House with his teammates that afternoon.

"I think everybody from that team has had a pretty whirlwind couple weeks but him probably more than anybody," Toronto Maple Leafs and Team USA captain Auston Matthews said. "But I'm so happy for him. He's an incredible person, incredible player. I think all the attention he's getting couldn't have happened to a better person. We're all super happy for him and I'm happy for him. He scored that goal. It was pretty big and changed a lot of our lives."

Jack and his brother Quinn, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild and Team USA, also appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He also appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show." Heck, he even has a sandwich named in his honor at Hobby's Deli, located a block from Prudential Center in downtown Newark: “Jack's Golden Goal Sandwich,” featuring rare roast beef, American cheese and golden onions.

Jack will be back in the national spotlight on Saturday when the Devils host the rival New York Rangers at Prudential Center (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, SN). New Jersey (31-29-2) has won three in a row but enters Saturday nine points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The new-found fame hasn't changed his personality, but with the attention comes responsibility and a larger national audience and platform, something not often experienced by hockey players.

"I mean, for sure it's different audiences, like 'SNL', Fallon and McAfee ... those are non-hockey audiences, so there's definitely different people seeing it," he said. "But I've had fun doing it with my brother and just being a part of all those experiences."

Truth is, whether he knows it or not, life will never be the same.

"He's obviously a star player in this League and for a lot of American kids growing up, they're going to be envisioning that goal and envisioning themselves as being the next Jack Hughes," Matthews said. "I think that's great for our sport and great for our country as well."