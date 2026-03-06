Hughes taking in newfound fame from Olympics, hopes to get Devils into playoff

In 409 NHL games, Hughes has more assists (239) and points (392) than any player selected in the 2019 NHL Draft. He and Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who played with Hughes at the NTDP, are tied for most goals (153).
"Jack is always going to be a dominant puck-handler whether he's producing goals or not," said Devils forward Jesper Bratt, who represented Team Sweden at the Olympics. "If he's on the scoresheet or not, he still generates so much transition by winning pucks back, stripping guys of the puck and then transitioning to offense.
"He just spends so much time with the puck that he helps our team no matter what."
Despite all that, Hughes still has a real thirst to become even better.
"He's very receptive and wants to be coached," Keefe said. "He's a student of the game, enjoys conversation. When I've been direct and blunt with him, he's taken it very well, whether that's in a 1-on-1 setting or in front of the team. I have no issues there with coaching Jack. He wants to be pushed, wants solutions. If he's not going well, if the team's not going well, he wants some help to get it going.
"He's a special talent, very intelligent and has lots to offer, so I'm interested in his take. What's he seeing? What's he feeling out there? I think that's important to have with your top players and particularly with a player like Jack because he's so cerebral with how he plays the game. I really enjoy our back and forth that way."
Florida coach Paul Maurice, who is Canada-born, was asked how he feels the golden goal might change Hughes' life.
"I think it's a huge deal in the United States, for sure," Maurice said. "It's certainly something that was attached to Sidney Crosby (in Canada), but that was part of a career that was brilliant."
Crosby had won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins when he scored the overtime goal for Team Canada in a 3-2 win against Team USA in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
"[Hughes] is young and he's got so much more time to write that career and that goal will be part of it," Maurice said. "If he becomes part of a Stanley Cup champion, it will be as it was with Mr. Crosby. It'll be a wonderful thing to add. But certainly, in the U.S., Jack is on every billboard coming in from our hotel to Prudential Center and good for him. It's wonderful for our game and we should all celebrate that. How does it impact him? I think he's got lots of years to write a longer story."
For now, an entire nation is watching and listening to his every word and, in the process, discovering just how special a person he really is.
"It's an honor just to win the gold medal for the U.S.," Hughes said. "It's been the best couple weeks of my life and just a lot of fun celebrating with the guys and enjoying it. Now, after all this, it's in the rearview mirror for a little bit. We'll pull it out back in the summer. But it's back to Devils and locking back in here and trying to win some games."
NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report