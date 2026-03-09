NHL Status Report: Konecny, Seeler game-time decisions for Flyers against Rangers

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz (lower body) is expected to be out for “a couple weeks,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period after he was injured during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. "We don't know exactly how much, but it's not a couple of days, so we'll see how long that is,” Gulutzan said. “… We're hoping [he returns] before the playoffs." He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.