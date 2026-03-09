Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Konecny, Seeler game-time decisions for Flyers against Rangers
Fabbro could return for Blue Jackets; Knight questionable for Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny and Nick Seeler will each be a game-time decision for the Flyers against the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS). Konecny has missed the past three games because of an upper-body injury, but the forward, who leads Philadelphia with 23 goals and 57 points in 58 games, was a full participant at practice Sunday. Seeler has missed two games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 2. The defenseman also was a full participant in practice. "We had a short practice [Sunday],” coach Rick Tocchet said. “We won't skate [Monday] morning, but some guys will, a couple guys." ... Forward Garnet Hathaway missed practice Sunday because of an illness.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dante Fabbro could return from a lower-body injury against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW). The Blue Jackets defenseman practiced Sunday after missing two games. Fabbro has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 54 games this season. … Forwards Sean Monahan and Charlie Coyle did not practice (maintenance) but are expected to play.
Chicago Blackhawks
Spencer Knight (illness) is questionable for the Blackhawks when they host the Utah Mammoth on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN). The goalie did not travel for a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday and was also unavailable for a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Goalie Drew Commesso and forward Nick Lardis were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.
New York Rangers
Taylor Raddysh@Raddysh will miss the Rangers’ next two games, starting Monday against the Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, TVAS). The forward is away from the team for his father’s funeral. Raddysh has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 59 games this season. Forward Brendan Brisson was recalled from Hartford of the AHL.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz (lower body) is expected to be out for “a couple weeks,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period after he was injured during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. "We don't know exactly how much, but it's not a couple of days, so we'll see how long that is,” Gulutzan said. “… We're hoping [he returns] before the playoffs." He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.