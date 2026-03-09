Hagel fined maximum for serving as aggressor in Lightning game

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for serving as the aggressor in an altercation with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 1003 in Buffalo on Sunday, March 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:30 of the second period. Hagel was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.