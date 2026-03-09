Hagel fined maximum for serving as aggressor in Lightning game

Forward penalized $5,000 for actions against Sabres defenseman Dahlin

Hagel_Lightning_close-view

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for serving as the aggressor in an altercation with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 1003 in Buffalo on Sunday, March 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:30 of the second period. Hagel was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres-Lightning 8-7 thriller

NHL Status Report: Konecny, Seeler game-time decisions for Flyers against Rangers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Blackhawks, look to stay perfect on road trip

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ingram makes 24 saves, Oilers defeat slumping Golden Knights

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams, strength of schedule

Color of Hockey: Wong bringing game to new fans with 'Flames TV Chinese'

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com

Sabres break tie late, edge Lightning in wild back-and-forth game for 7th straight win

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings shut out Devils