Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 8.

FIRST STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS

Scheifele compiled 3-5—8 and a pair of game-winning goals across three appearances to propel the Jets (26-26-10, 62 points) to a perfect week as they moved within five points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. He notched 1-2—3, capped by his franchise-record 18th career overtime goal (also tied for seventh place in NHL history), in a 3-2 comeback victory against the Chicago Blackhawks March 3. Scheifele then posted 1-1—2, including his sixth game-winning goal of the season (tied for fifth place in the League), in a 4-1 triumph versus the Tampa Bay Lightning March 5. He finished the week with 1-2—3, highlighted by his 30th goal of the campaign as well as the primary assists on both the tying and winning goals, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks March 7. The 32-year-old Scheifele, who leads Winnipeg in goals, assists and points this season, ranks sixth in the entire NHL with 30-48—78 through 62 total contests in 2025-26.