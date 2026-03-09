Ingram makes 24 saves, Oilers defeat slumping Golden Knights

Noah Hanifin and Jack Eichel scored, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Golden Knights (29-21-14), who have lost five of six. Adin Hill made 15 saves.

“We did control some play, we had pockets where we were really good when we played a certain way,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Then, some of the chances we started giving up, we’re trying to pass it around the outside. It’s not smart hockey for a veteran team.”

Trent Frederic gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the second period. Evan Bouchard skated down the right wing and sent a centering pass toward Frederic that deflected back to him behind the net. With Hill sprawled on the ice as a result of the deflection, Bouchard passed out front again to Frederic, who lifted his second attempt into the net.

"You can see on the goal, [he and Colton Dach] just took the puck to the net, crashed, and it’s never going to be pretty,” Knoblauch said. “It’s very effective. We need more hockey like that out of those two.”

Keegan Kolesar thought he tied the game at 6:43, but the call was reversed following a successful challenge for offside.

However, Hanifin did tie the game 1-1 at 13:09 when his shot from the right point redirected in off the stick of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“It’s all about just being assertive and moving my feet,” Hanifin said. “That’s just what I got to do if I am going to help this team. Tonight, I was getting up in the play a little bit. Offensively, we were using the points a lot and getting a lot of motion going. That helps our 'D' corps in general. So, just got to stick with that.”

Vasily Podkolzin put Edmonton back ahead 2-1 at 2:34 of the third period. Tomas Hertl won an offensive zone face-off, but Podkolzin skated into it in front of Jeremy Lauzon and outraced Rasmus Andersson down the ice before tucking a shot just across the goal line past Hill's right pad.

“I just went a couple of steps from their 'D,' got some luck,” Podkolzin said. “I try to put myself in a good spot for moments.”