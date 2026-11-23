Each Monday throughout the 2026-27 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the ninth week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Detroit Red Wings for NHL on Prime 'Wednesday Night Hockey" in Canada.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX)

The Golden Knights (14-6-5) have struggled recently, losing four straight prior to a 5-4 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Besides forwards Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel, they are going to need more production, especially from the depth forwards. The Oilers (17-5-4) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) after winning six straight. They have one of the best power plays in the NHL, are among League leaders in goals per game and are in the top 10 in goals-against per game after a rough stretch to start the season, when they allowed 13 goals in their first two games. Edmonton is also the only team in the NHL with four 10-plus goal-scorers, which says something about their depth.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Hurricanes (18-3-3) defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday and have been on a roll. They have points in their past seven (6-0-1) and haven't gone two consecutive games without a point this season. They're in the top six in power play and penalty killing percentage, goals for and goals-against per game and have managed to do all that while already dealing with key injuries this season (Jordan Staal , Seth Jarvis, Taylor Hall and now Nikolaj Ehlers). The Lightning (15-6-2) also haven't lost two straight in regulation, so this should be a good battle. They have a great core, but I really like the offseason addition of John Carlson, who's shown he can still play at age 36 in his 18th season. He has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 23 games.

Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; DSN, Prime)

The Canucks (6-19-1) and Red Wings (8-12-3) meet for NHL on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" in Canada. Vancouver has obviously had a tough season but has won three of its past five games entering the week. Brock Boeser has been on point for the Canucks with an 11-game point streak (four goals, 12 assists). The Red Wings have lost eight of 10 (2-8-0) and must shake things up somehow. They also haven't been able to win the close games with nine one-goal losses this season. (3-6-3).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+)

There's 15 NHL games on the schedule the day after U.S. Thanksgiving. One I'm focusing in on is the Rangers against the Blackhawks. New York (13-9-1) had won six of seven before losing Sunday. People may have questioned not acquiring a goalie when Igor Shesterkin was lost for the season but Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo have both played exceptionally well. It is unfortunate that two of their top goal-scorers in Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev are injured, so they're going to need others to step up. The Blackhawks (8-14-2) received bad news when it was announced that captain Connor Bedard will have surgery on his shoulder and be out indefinitely. They do have other young players to watch, like Frank Nazar (12 goals) and Roman Kantserov (13 goals).

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (8-14-3) are reeling right now and enter the week with nine losses in a row (0-8-1), including eight on home ice. They're scoring but have had major issues defensively. And it won't get any easier this week with games against the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Penguins, but they do have Auston Matthews (14 goals) and I love seeing him and Sidney Crosby go head to head. The Penguins (7-14-2) started the season with two straight wins but have only won two consecutive games one other time. I'm guessing not many people would have had Rickard Rakell, Tommy Novak and Nicholas Robertson as their top three goal-scorers right now. Hopefully they aren't without Evgeni Malkin for long because we know how important he is to the team.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NHLN, MSG)

Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+)

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN)

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN)

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (2 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, NHLN, SN+)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS)

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; SN, KONG, Prime Video)

SATURDAY

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1)

Calgary Flames at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SNW)

Ottawa Senators at Caroliana Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SNE, TVAS)

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS)

SUNDAY

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks (2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)