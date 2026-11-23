The NHL's rookies are making their presence felt, whether it's by earning more responsibility, providing value that goes beyond traditional statistics or producing one number that defines their impact. Each week, NHL.com will take a closer look at the League's first-year players in Rookie Watch, highlighting those trending up, those flying under the radar and a key statistic that best tells the story of one rookie (statistics through Saturday):
Rookie Watch: Stenberg, Bjorck trending up with Sharks, Jets
Red Wings forward Brandsegg-Nygard among first-year players flying under radar
TRENDING UP
Ivar Stenberg, F, San Jose Sharks
Stenberg continues to establish himself as one of the NHL's most productive rookies. The 19-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, giving him multipoint games in two of his past three. He has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and averages 16:52 of ice time in 25 games. Stenberg, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, assisted on Nolan Allan's goal in the first period before scoring on the power play at 7:47 of the second. He has nine power-play points (four goals, five assists) and is receiving consistent first-unit opportunities. His production, offensive instincts and increasing workload have made him an important part of San Jose's young core.
Viggo Bjorck, F, Winnipeg Jets
Bjorck's patience is beginning to pay off. The 18-year-old scored in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, giving him two goals in his past three games after he went without a point in his first 16. Bjorck tied the game 2-2 at 18:33 of the first, scoring from the slot after receiving a pass from Morgan Barron. He's continued to earn the trust of the Jets despite the early scoring drought, and the offense is beginning to follow. His ability to stay involved defensively and generate chances with his speed has helped him become a more consistent contributor.
Victor Eklund, F, New York Islanders
Eklund scored a goal in four consecutive games (Nov. 5-12) to become the 11th rookie in Islanders history to have a goal streak of at least four that many. He's earned a top-nine role with Brayden Schenn and Emil Heineman, with Schenn assisting on six of his first seven goals. He also had a five-game point streak (four goals, two assists) and remains one of the more productive rookies in the Eastern Conference with 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and a plus-5 rating in 22 games. The 20-year-old also received 1:11 of power-play time in a 3-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, evidence the Islanders continue to give him offensive opportunities despite the recent scoring lull.
UNDER THE RADAR
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, Detroit Red Wings
Brandsegg-Nygard's impact has extended beyond his point totals. The 21-year-old is plus-11, has 41 shots on goal and is averaging 15:22 of ice time while establishing himself as one of Detroit's most effective physical forwards. He leads rookies with 108 hits and 10 takeaways through 23 games and has contributed with 11 points (four goals, seven assists). Brandsegg-Nygard's willingness to pressure defensemen, finish checks and recover pucks has helped the Red Wings sustain offensive-zone time. His combination of strength, responsibility and offensive ability has made him more valuable than his point total might suggest.
Ilya Protas, F, Washington Capitals
Protas continues to find ways to contribute playing a limited role. The 20-year-old had an assist in a 7-5 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, setting up Pierre-Luc Dubois for a power-play goal in the second period. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 21 games despite averaging 11:38 of ice time. He played 12:11 against the Bruins, including 2:56 on the power play, and won seven of his 11 face-offs taken. Protas gives the Capitals size (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) and versatility while providing secondary offense without requiring extensive even-strength minutes.
Cole Knuble, F, Philadelphia Flyers
Knuble has provided efficient depth scoring despite receiving limited offensive opportunities. The 22-year-old has five points (four goals, one assist) in 13 games, with each point coming at even strength. He played 10:23 on a line with Noah Cates and Matvei Michkov in a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and although he went without a point or shot, his four goals have come on 19 shots (21.1 shooting percentage) while averaging 11:45 of ice time. Knuble's direct approach, reminiscent of his dad and retired NHL forward Mike Knuble, and ability to finish without receiving regular power-play time have allowed him to provide useful bottom-six offense for the Flyers.
BY THE NUMBERS
15: Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals
Hutson has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 games, fourth among rookies and eight more than any other first-year defenseman. The 20-year-old also leads rookie defensemen in goals and assists and has five power-play points (one goal, four assists). Hutson had no points in 21:43 of ice time against the Bruins on Saturday, but had six points (one goal, five assists) during a three-game point streak from Nov. 10-14. He leads rookies in average ice time (19:40) and has played a pivotal role on the power play (2:07 average ice time), an indication the Capitals view him as more than an offensive specialist. His production and workload have made him one of the most impactful first-year players in the League.