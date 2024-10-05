NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 5

* Stefan Noesen, Jacob Markstrom and Johnathan Kovacevic each played a pivotal role for the Devils and guided the club to victory against the Sabres in the opening game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. New Jersey improved to 2-0-0 in the franchise’s all-time games played outside North America.

* Clayton Keller was named Utah Hockey Club’s captain five days before the NHL’s newest franchise begins their inaugural season against the Blackhawks during an ESPN tripleheader Tuesday.

* Each episode of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, the six-part docuseries produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions giving unprecedented access to the NHL’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, are now available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

NOESEN’S OVERSEAS EXPERIENCE LIFTS DEVILS IN GLOBAL SERIES OPENER

Stefan Noesen (1-0—1) entered the contest as the only player on either roster with a goal in an NHL regular-season game outside North America (2018 Global Series w/ NJD) and kickstarted a Devils offense that defeated the Sabres in the opening game of the 2024-25 regular season and the first half of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

* The Devils, with nine goals through their first two regular-season games outside North America, joined the Maple Leafs, Rangers, Blues, Sabres and Hurricanes as the sixth franchise in NHL history to win each of their first two contests in that scenario. Overall, the franchise improved to 26-13-11 (.630 P%) in all-time season-opening contests – the fourth-highest points percentage in NHL history behind Vegas (.857), Tampa Bay (.677) and Colorado (.670).

A DEBUT TO REMEMBER FOR DEVILS TRIO

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom (30 saves), defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (1-1—2) and head coach Sheldon Keefe each appeared in their first regular-season game with the Devils and left O2 Arena on Friday with more than just a victory in the opening contest of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

* Markstrom, who wowed a crowd of 16,913 with a highlight-reel stick save in the first period, became the fifth goaltender since 2010-11 to register 30 or more saves in his debut with the Devils. The others: Aaron Dell (37 on Feb. 21, 2021), Jake Allen (35 on March 14, 2024), Andrew Hammond (34 on April 2, 2022) and Eric Comrie (30 on Jan. 31, 2021).

* Kovacevic became the first defenseman and eighth player in franchise history with a game-winning goal in his team debut, following forwards Jimmy Hayes (Oct. 7, 2017), Zach Parise (Oct. 5, 2005), Mike Rupp (Jan. 13, 2003), Denis Pederson (Oct. 12, 1995), Tom Chorske (Oct. 5, 1991), Steve Tambellini (March 11, 1981) and Nelson Pyatt (Oct. 5, 1976).

* Keefe (3-0-0 in 3 GP), who was also behind the bench for the Maple Leafs during their two-game stop in Stockholm, Sweden for the 2023 Global Series, became the third head coach in NHL history with a victory in each of his first three career games contested outside North America, following Paul Maurice (3-0-0 in 3 GP) and former Devils bench boss John Hynes (3-0-0 in 3 GP).

HISCHIER AND POWER COMBINE FOR RARE FEAT IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Devils captain Nico Hischier (No. 1 in 2017) and Sabres defenseman Owen Power (No. 1 in 2021) each scored and contributed offensively for their respective clubs during the opening contest of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. It marked the third regular-season game outside North America in which two first-overall picks found the back of the net in the same contest following the 2017 Global Series (Nail Yakupov & Nathan MacKinnon on Nov. 10, 2017) and the 2010 Premiere Series (Joe Thornton & Rick Nash on Oct. 9, 2010).

MORE FROM THE NHL GLOBAL SERIES IN PRAGUE

* Jaromir Jagr (Kladno, Czechia), the second-highest scoring player in NHL history, joined Ondrej Palat (Frydek-Mistek, Czechia) and newly-named Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin (Lidkoping, Sweden) for the ceremonial opening face-off ahead of the contest at O2 Arena. The 52-year-old is still playing professionally in his home country.

* A moment of silence was held for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of the contest. The public address announcers invited players, staff and fans in the building to honor the seven-time NHL All-Star with a moment of silence that lasted 13 seconds, a nod to Gaudreau's familiar jersey number with both the Blue Jackets and Flames.

* The 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal continues when the Sabres and Devils face off in the second half of their back-to-back games on Saturday, Oct. 5.

KELLER NAMED UTAH’S CAPTAIN AHEAD OF SEASON-OPENING GAME TUESDAY

Clayton Keller was named the first captain in franchise history ahead of Utah Hockey Club’s season opener against the Blackhawks on Oct. 8 (10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Utah is considered a new franchise and will not share the **history or records held by the Coyotes**, who were rendered inactive after the transfer of their existing hockey assets was officially completed on **June 13**.

* Keller, who is set to start his ninth season and has the most career goals (166), assists (252) and points (418) among Utah players, became the NHL’s 31st active captain – with the Kraken being the only team without one. The last time every club in the League had a captain at the start of a season was during the 2010-11 campaign.

FACEOFF: INSIDE THE NHL NOW STREAMING GLOBALLY ON PRIME VIDEO

Episode 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, As Tough As It Gets, profiles Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel in their pursuit of the 2024 Stanley Cup. The episode highlights their resilience and the way they find ways to disconnect away from the rink, including a visit with Forsberg and his wife, Erin Alvey, after the birth of their first child, Felix. All six episodes are now streaming globally on Prime Video.

