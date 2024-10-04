REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) sets a new standard in hockey authenticity with EA SPORTS™ NHL® 25, now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new ICE-Q gameplay system gives players the time and space to control every inch of the ice, bringing a whole new level of hockey intelligence to EA SPORTS NHL. Plus, a revamped Franchise Mode, overhauled presentation with the all-new Grudge Match system as well as the integration of SAPIEN Technology improving character likenesses, NHL 25 is the truest representation of the sport.

“EA SPORTS NHL 25 brings an unparalleled level of intelligence to the franchise with the introduction of ICE-Q,” said Chris Haluke, Senior Producer for EA SPORTS NHL. “Whether it's creating time and space in gameplay with ICE-Q or leading the front office with the revamped Franchise Mode, this year’s game offers a truly immersive NHL experience that will appeal to veterans of the game and Chel rookies alike.”

EA SPORTS NHL 25 launches today with an array of exciting new features:

ICE-Q is True Hockey Intelligence: Built on a new logic-driven animation system, ICE-Q responds to contextual events on the ice with unprecedented authenticity. Next-Gen Vision Control, Empowered AI and Reactive Actions provide the foundation of Chel’s gameplay overhaul, while Skill-Based One Timers create authentic gameplay tension as offensive excitement and expectation mix with defensive concern and anticipation. Learn more about the all new features in the deep dive trailer here and the blog post here.

Revamped Franchise Mode: Franchise Mode gets a revamp in NHL 25. Starting with the Franchise hub, streamlined navigation gives players access to new, relevant and easy-to-digest information. Contract clauses and trade protection now add to the authenticity, giving players insight into what happens during negotiations. Plus, new conversation functions enhance negotiations, making promises, waivers, and counters a faster, more intuitive process. Learn more about the revamped Franchise Mode in the deep dive trailer here and the blog post here.

Immersive Presentation Updates: Hockey is not only built different in NHL 25, it looks different. The new Grudge Match System tracks the history of matchups between teams across online and offline modes. In-game characters have received an impressive visual overhaul with the introduction of SAPIEN Technology, and the new Infinite Camera System completely revamps replays with increased variety and authenticity of angles. The Hypestage introduces a universal 3D platform that produces dynamic and immersive storytelling moments during key games and live events throughout the year. Learn more about the improved presentation with the blog post here.

Hockey Ultimate Team Innovations - The new Wildcard Mode implements unique rulesets per competition cycle — like different salary cap systems, having a specific number of players from a particular team or nation, and more. Plus, with the new HUT XP Progression System, all of the XP earned in Squad Battles, Rivals and Wild Card are combined into a single progression path. Learn more about the improvements to HUT in the deep dive trailer here and the blog post here.

New WOC Live Events Structure - An updated World of Chel Live Event Structure and schedule gives players a new way to take the ice. A new playlist structure keeps game mode selections feeling fresh, along with new competitive tournaments and rewards, metas, and design-driven themes, and the ability to view all current and past offerings in WOC.

These features and more are available now in EA SPORTS NHL 25, with more post-launch content to be announced soon.

Developed by EA Vancouver, EA SPORTS NHL 25 is rated E10+ and is now available globally on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. Also available now, the EA SPORTS NHL 25 Deluxe Edition includes 4600 NHL Points, HUT NHL Player Pack, HUT “Hockey is Family” Objectives Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR), HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (85 OVR, 1 of 8), HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6), WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2), and Exclusive WOC Player Set. For more information on EA SPORTS NHL, visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-25.

