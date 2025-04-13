Rangers miss playoffs season after winning Presidents' Trophy

Lack of power-play success, resiliency among reasons; Shesterkin, young players provide optimism

Rangers obit power play

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

The New York Rangers failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The Rangers (37-36-7) were eliminated from contention with a 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

New York won the Presidents' Trophy last season, setting team records with 55 wins and 114 points. It reached the Eastern Conference Final.

This is the second time the Rangers have failed to qualify for the playoffs the season after winning the Presidents' Trophy; they finished 34-39-11 in 1992-93 after going 50-25-5 in 1991-92.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Rangers and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F; Calvin de Haan, D

Potential restricted free agents: Adam Edstrom, F; Will Cuylle, F; Arthur Kaliyev, F; Matt Rempe, F; Juuso Parssinen, F; K'Andre Miller, D; Zac Jones, D

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 8

What went wrong

November rain into a cold December: The Rangers were 12-4-1 after a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 19. The cushion evaporated in the next six weeks; New York won just four of its next 19 games, losing five in a row from Nov. 21-29, five of six from Dec. 8-17 and then four in a row from Dec. 22-30. During that swoon, reports swirled about how general manager Chris Drury told the other 31 GMs in the League that defenseman Jacob Trouba and forward Chris Kreider were available in trades. Trouba, who was Rangers captain, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6. By the time 2025 arrived, the Rangers were under .500 (16-19-1). They eventually dug out, but it was too long of a bad stretch to overcome. And acquiring forward J.T. Miller from the Canucks on Jan. 31 didn't do the trick; he's been a point-per-game player with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 30 games, but New York is 13-14-3 with him.

Power play gone bad: Last season, the Rangers were third in the NHL on the power play at 26.4 percent. It was a difference-maker, especially considering their 5-on-5 production was almost in the bottom-third of the League, tied for 19th with 166 goals. This season, their power play has been a difference-maker for the wrong reason; they're 27th in the League at 17.9 percent, including a woeful 11.3 percent with four short-handed goals against since Feb. 5, giving them just a plus-4 goal differential on the power play in that 28-game stretch.

No resiliency: The Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy last season for having the best record in the NHL and led the League with 28 comeback wins, including five times after trailing by at least two goals. This season, they rarely rally; they have 15 comeback wins, and they are the only team in the League without a multigoal comeback win. Last season, they had 13 wins in games they were down going into the third period. This season, they have five. They've gone from being the most resilient team in the NHL a year ago to one of the least resilient this season.

Reasons for optimism

Shesterkin still in New York: The Rangers still have one of the best goalies in the world in Igor Shesterkin. Better yet, they'll have him for a long time; they signed Shesterkin to an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Dec. 7, the day after they traded Trouba to the Ducks. That contract begins next season. Shesterkin hasn't had his typical dominant season, but that is due in large part to New York’s issues defensively. The Rangers regularly lose coverage in the defensive zone and leave opposing players with too much time and space. But he still has 26 wins, a 2.91 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and five shutouts. With better coverage in front of him, Shesterkin should be a Vezina Trophy candidate every season. He's that good.

Cuylle improved: The 23-year-old forward might be the Rangers’ only player who can say with confidence that this season for him is better than last. As a rookie last season, he had 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 81 games. He averaged 11:08 of ice time per game and wasn't a part of either special teams unit. This season, Cuylle has been a regular in the top-nine forward group, as of late skating on a line with J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad. He has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and has not missed a game this season, playing regularly on the penalty kill while also getting some time on the power play. He's been a bright spot in a down season.

Young players got time: If the Rangers plan to make some significant changes in the offseason, they at least can do so knowing a little more about forwards Brennan Othmann, Brett Berard and Gabe Perreault, who figure to be part of the future, perhaps with increased roles as soon as next season. Othmann, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been a regular in the lineup since the 22-year-old was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League in late February. He's still searching for his first goal, but some of his skill and grind have been on display in his 20 games. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 27 games with Hartford this season. Berard, a fifth-round pick (No. 134) in 2020, has played 35 games and has 10 points (six goals, four assists) after the 22-year-old led Hartford with 25 goals last season. Perreault, 19, the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, might have the brightest future; he’s played three games since signing his entry-level contract March 31 after a strong sophomore season at Boston College.

