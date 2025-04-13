Rangers miss playoffs season after winning Presidents' Trophy

Reasons for optimism

Shesterkin still in New York: The Rangers still have one of the best goalies in the world in Igor Shesterkin. Better yet, they'll have him for a long time; they signed Shesterkin to an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Dec. 7, the day after they traded Trouba to the Ducks. That contract begins next season. Shesterkin hasn't had his typical dominant season, but that is due in large part to New York’s issues defensively. The Rangers regularly lose coverage in the defensive zone and leave opposing players with too much time and space. But he still has 26 wins, a 2.91 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and five shutouts. With better coverage in front of him, Shesterkin should be a Vezina Trophy candidate every season. He's that good.

Cuylle improved: The 23-year-old forward might be the Rangers’ only player who can say with confidence that this season for him is better than last. As a rookie last season, he had 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 81 games. He averaged 11:08 of ice time per game and wasn't a part of either special teams unit. This season, Cuylle has been a regular in the top-nine forward group, as of late skating on a line with J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad. He has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and has not missed a game this season, playing regularly on the penalty kill while also getting some time on the power play. He's been a bright spot in a down season.

Young players got time: If the Rangers plan to make some significant changes in the offseason, they at least can do so knowing a little more about forwards Brennan Othmann, Brett Berard and Gabe Perreault, who figure to be part of the future, perhaps with increased roles as soon as next season. Othmann, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been a regular in the lineup since the 22-year-old was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League in late February. He's still searching for his first goal, but some of his skill and grind have been on display in his 20 games. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 27 games with Hartford this season. Berard, a fifth-round pick (No. 134) in 2020, has played 35 games and has 10 points (six goals, four assists) after the 22-year-old led Hartford with 25 goals last season. Perreault, 19, the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, might have the brightest future; he’s played three games since signing his entry-level contract March 31 after a strong sophomore season at Boston College.