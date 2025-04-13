Red Wings miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 9th straight season

What went wrong

New coach, similar pattern: The Red Wings were 13-17-4 and eight points out of a playoff spot when they hired coach Todd McLellan on Dec. 26. They went 17-5-2 from Dec. 27-Feb. 25, with their .750 points percentage during that stretch tied with the Washington Capitals for second in the NHL (Winnipeg Jets, .775) and climbing into the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. Then they lost six straight in regulation, fell out of the playoff picture and failed to come back. They did much the same under coach Derek Lalonde last season, starting 17-16-4, going 16-4-2 from Jan. 2-Feb. 27, then losing seven straight in regulation and falling short afterward.

Too much reliance on the power play: Detroit is clicking at 27.2 percent on the power play, fourth in the NHL. That’s the best the Red Wings have had since the League started tracking the statistic in 1977-78. But they've scored 134 5-on-5 goals, fourth fewest in the League, and are averaging 2.80 goals per game, 24th in the League. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 10 goals, including nine at even strength, in 77 games after signing a two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million average annual value) on July 3. He scored 23 goals, including 20 at even strength, in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers last season. Forward J.T. Compher has 10 goals, including five at even strength, in 73 games after scoring 19, including 12 at even strength, in 77 games for Detroit last season.

Poor penalty kill: The penalty kill is at the opposite end of the special-teams spectrum. Detroit is at 69.5 percent, last in the NHL. That’s worst the Red Wings have had since the League started tracking the stat in 1977-78, and the third worst single-season total among all teams.