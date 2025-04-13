Red Wings miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 9th straight season

Reasons for optimism
McLellan and the Yzerplan: When the Red Wings hired McLellan, Yzerman made it clear it wasn't just for this season. Yzerman also said he would continue to do everything he could to build a Stanley Cup contender, even though he was unhappy with the team's performance and respected those who felt the process was taking too long. McLellan injected life into a moribund team. He has 622 wins, fifth among active coaches. With a full offseason and training camp, perhaps he can get more out of the roster as Yzerman keeps working to improve it.
Young players: Forward Lucas Raymond, 23, leads the Red Wings with 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists), an NHL career high. Defenseman Moritz Seider, 24, leads them in average ice time (25:08). Other young players have claimed bigger roles, especially defensemen Simon Edvinsson, 22, and Albert Johansson, 24, and forwards Marco Kasper, 21, and Elmer Soderblom, 23. Kasper has 16 goals in 42 games since Jan. 1, which leads all NHL rookies in that span.
Prospects: The Red Wings have promising prospects on the way, such as center Nate Danielson and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Danielson, the No. 9 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 39 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 68 games as a 20-year-old rookie with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. Sandin-Pellikka, the No. 17 pick of the 2023 draft, starred for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games and he was named the tournament's best defenseman. He also was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year after he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 regular-season games as a 20-year-old with Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League. Sandin-Pellikka’s team has been eliminated from the SHL playoffs. He finished with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 playoff games.