Western Michigan tops Boston University, earns 1st NCAA championship

ST. LOUIS – The Western Michigan Broncos would not be denied.

It didn’t matter that Boston University had all the experience with 25 NCAA Frozen Four appearances and 12 championship games. The Broncos were making their first-ever trip to the Frozen Four and were not intimidated in the least.

Sophomore Owen Michaels scored twice, and Wyatt Schingoethe and Iiro Hakkarainen each had a goal and an assist, and the Broncos won their first-ever championship, defeating the Terriers 6-2 in the 2025 Frozen Four championship game at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Western Michigan (34-7-1) ended its season with 10 straight wins, including knocking off defending champion Denver University, 3-2 in double overtime on a goal scored by Michaels.

The Broncos knew they were up against a storied program in Boston University, one that is rich in history and tradition at this level. They were determined coming into this tournament to begin the process of carving out a niche of their own.

“One, I want to congratulate Boston University on a tremendous season and a hard-fought contest,” Broncos coach Pat Ferschweiler said. “And two, I want to say how proud I am of this team. They stuck together, they believed in themselves from start to finish. Not only the season but this game. They stayed focused on each individual game, one by one all season and the leadership we have up here, phenomenal. They cared about each other all year and I’m proud of them.

“It’s a great last minute when you’re up 6-2. It’s probably a different feeling than 3-2. We certainly enjoyed it, our players enjoyed it on the bench. Obviously we got the fourth goal, the fifth goal and we’re trying to calm people down a little bit because there’s some game left. With a minute left, we could feel the championship was ours and we got to hug it out.”