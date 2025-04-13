Zuccarello scores in OT, Wild rally past Canucks to keep pace in West wild card

Forward gets winner at 2:47, Faber has 2 points for Minnesota

Wild at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Mats Zuccarello scored 2:47 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild rallied from two goals down in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Brock Faber and Marcus Foligno scored in the third period to tie it, and Zuccarello finished a breakaway pass from Kirill Kaprizov in overtime with a deke to the forehand and around the outstretched right pad of Kevin Lankinen.

Filip Gustavsson made 12 saves for the Wild (44-30-7), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday. They lead the St. Louis Blues by one point for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Minnesota and St. Louis have both played 81 games.

Marcus Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk scored, and Lankinen made 30 saves for the Canucks (37-29-14), who had won two in a row.

Marcus Pettersson scored at 3:11 of the first period to put the Canucks ahead 1-0. He took a cross-ice pass from Linus Karlsson, skated down inside the left face-off circle and sent a wrist shot over the blocker of Gustavsson.

It was Pettersson’s first goal in 29 games with the Canucks since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade on Jan. 31.

DeBrusk pushed the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 13:08 of the second period by deflecting a Nils Hoglander shot under Gustavsson’s blocker from the edge of the crease.

It was DeBrusk’s 27th goal this season, tying his NHL career high from 2018-19 and 2022-23 with the Boston Bruins.

Faber scored 22 seconds into the third period to make it 2-1, collecting a loose puck in the slot and sending it past a screened Lankinen.

Gustavsson stopped Aatu Raty on a breakaway at 12:43 and Foligno tied it 2-2 at 13:14. He when he drove to the net and redirected a Ryan Hartman pass from the right boards past Lankinen's blocker at the top of the crease.

