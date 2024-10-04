NHL Global Fan Tour huge hit among kids, families in Prague

PRAGUE -- The NHL has turned the Galerie Harfa into a hockey carnival, minus the rides.

The League has brought the NHL Global Fan Tour to Prague this week and spread its 18 activations around the first and second levels of the shopping mall located next to O2 Arena, giving fans of every age a unique opportunity to engage with the game around the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

The Fan Tour was open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, closing an hour before the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils got the 2024-25 NHL regular season started by playing at O2 Arena (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN).

It is open again Saturday from 10-4 local time, shutting down just as the Sabres and Devils play the second of two games in the Global Series Czechia (10 a.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN).

"I think for us as a league, what really helps is we're providing more entertainment for the fans," said Mark Black, the NHL's vice president of international operations and international strategy. "You can go to the game but there's more than just the game that you can come out to. It allows us to educate about what's important from the NHL and the players. There's often hockey knowledge but it's not always NHL knowledge, so it's a great way for us to combine the two and make it a longer event for the families."

The Global Fan Tour is in its sixth year, having traveled to 35 cities across eight countries, hosting more than 275,000 fans along the way.