Keller named 1st captain in Utah history

Clayton Keller was named the first captain of the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

The 26-year-old forward is Utah's first captain since NHL Board of Governors approved the establishment of a franchise in Salt Lake City on June 13. Oliver Ekman-Larsson was captain of the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 13, 2018, and held the position until he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on July 23, 2021.

"I'm extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club," Keller said. "I'm grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. I understand it's a privilege to be a captain in the NHL, and a huge honor to know that management, coaches, and my teammates have the belief in me to lead this team. It's a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for. We have a room full of great leaders and together, we will work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a playoff team."

Keller, who was an alternate captain for Arizona the past two seasons, led the Coyotes in goals (33), assists (43) and points (76) in 2023-24, the franchise's final season in the greater Phoenix area. He was a finalist for the 2017-18 Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year, won by New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

"To be named captain of Utah Hockey Club is an enormous honor and one that Clayton has earned," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Clayton has evolved into an excellent hockey player and has become an even better person who has earned the respect of the entire organization. He's looking forward to the challenges that come with serving as a captain and will be surrounded by a strong leadership group that will be able to support and help lead this team."

Keller, the No. 7 pick by Arizona in the 2016 NHL Draft, signed an eight-year contract Sept. 4, 2019, that began in the 2020-21 season. He sustained a fractured femur on March 30, 2022. After surgery and six months of rehab, he responded with NHL career highs of 37 goals, 49 assists and 86 points in 82 games, and was a finalist for the Masterton Trophy, awarded "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

"Clayton's growth as a leader through the last several years has been amazing and his continuous pursuit of improvement and his desire to win will radiate on all of us," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "He's an elite player and competes with intensity and intention everyday. He is a high character person, has a deep genuine care for his teammates, and has the respect of everyone in the organization. He'll be a great captain for us and I'm very happy to count on Clayton as our captain."

Utah plays its first regular-season game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

The Seattle Kraken are the only team in the NHL without a captain.