Utah Hockey Club officially joins NHL, unveils uniforms, logos

The Utah Hockey Club has officially joined the NHL.

Nearly two months after the NHL Board of Governors approved the establishment of a franchise beginning with the 2024-25 season in Utah, Smith Entertainment Group, led by Ryan and Ashley Smith, on Thursday formally closed its transactions -- announced on April 18 -- establishing the Utah Hockey Club.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do -- training camp starts in less than 100 days -- and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

Said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League. Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the Club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October.”

The first post from the team under the handle @UtahHockeyClub contained a hype video.