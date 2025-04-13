Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase

Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko also scored in the shootout, and Philipp Grubauer stopped five St. Louis shooters to secure the win.

Jaden Schwartz, Mikey Eyssimont, and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken (35-40-6), who had lost their previous two games. Grubauer had 20 saves.

Nick Leddy had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues (43-30-8), who lost their third straight game (0-2-1) since their 12-game win streak that began on March 15 ended with a 3-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on April 7. Jordan Binnington had 14 saves.

The Blues entered the game tied for the first wild card in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Wild. With Minnesota beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime, St. Louis holds the second wild card, a point behind Minnesota with a game left to play for each team. The Blues are four points ahead of the Calgary Flames, who have three games remaining.

Schwartz made it 1-0 at 3:44 of the second period off a 2-on-1 rush with Stephenson. Schwartz attempted a cross-slot feed to Stephenson, but Leddy slid to break up the pass. It bounced off Leddy and back to Schwartz, who fired it into an open net behind Binnington.

Faksa tied it 1-1 at 1:06 of the third period after Leddy’s shot from the point hit Nathan Walker at the top of the slot and deflected to Faksa at the bottom of the right circle. Faksa sent a backhander from just above the goal line into the crease that bounced off Grubauer’s left pad and in.

Eyssimont regained a 2-1 lead for Seattle at 6:44 of the third, one-timing Tye Kartye’s rebound over Binnington’s blocker and under the crossbar from the left circle.

Parayko, who played his first game since suffering a knee injury in a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on March 5, tied it again 2-2 on a partial breakaway at 7:21 after a give-and-go with Robert Thomas, deking to his backhand and lifting it off Grubauer’s right arm and in.

Leddy gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead 13 seconds later at 7:34 with a slap shot from the point that went through a screen and over Grubauer’s right shoulder.

Wright tied it 3-3 at 9:53 when he drove to the net, and Jamie Oleksiak’s pass into the crease bounced off his skate and in. The goal was reviewed for a potential distinct kicking motion from Wright but was confirmed as a good goal.