Golden Knights defeat Predators to clinch Pacific Division 

Hanifin breaks tie with 1:55 left in 3rd period for Vegas, which holds home-ice advantage through 1st 2 rounds

Predators at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

After Nashville came from two goals down in the third period, Noah Hanifin put the Golden Knights ahead 4-3 at 18:05 with a one-timer from the point.

Ivan Barbashev added an empty-net goal for the 5-3 final with two seconds remaining.

Brett Howden, Nicolas Roy and Alexander Holtz also scored for the Golden Knights (49-22-9), who secured home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adin Hill made 14 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored in his return to Vegas, and Jordan Oeseterle and Marc Del Gaizo also scored for the Predators (29-43-8), who had won back-to-back games. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Oesterle gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first period, one-timing a centering pass from Luke Evangelista on the rush.

Howden tied it 1-1 at 4:02 of the second period when he roofed a wrist shot from the left face-off dot, then Roy controlled a centering pass from Keegan Kolesar with his skate and beat Annunen with a quick shot from the slot to make it 2-1 at 5:36.

Holtz extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:09. Reilly Smith got the puck in the high slot and slipped a backhanded pass to William Karlsson at the bottom of the left circle, who hit Holtz with a cross-slot touch pass for a backdoor tap-in.

Marchessault cut it to 3-2 at 1:02 of the third period with a tap-in at the left post after Zachary L'Heureux spun around Brayden McNabb in the right circle and sent a pass across the crease.

Del Gaizo tied it 3-3 at 4:58 when Andreas Englund’s points shot redirected off his helmet.

