Islanders miss playoffs for 1st time in 3 seasons

What went wrong

Special teams woes: The Islanders were let down by their power play and penalty kill. They are 31st in the NHL on the power play at 13.1 percent, and 31st on the penalty kill at 72 percent. Their 26 power-play goals are the fewest in the League and their eight short-handed goals allowed are tied for the fourth-most.

Barzal injury: Forward Mathew Barzal has missed the past 28 games because of a lower-body injury sustained after blocking a shot late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1, and he had what the Islanders said was a minor procedure Feb. 6. New York had won seven straight at the time of his injury but has gone 10-13-5 since. Barzal, who also missed 21 games from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 because of an upper-body injury, has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games. He led or tied for the Islanders’ scoring lead in six of the previous seven seasons.

Close games, blown leads: New York has lost 12 games in overtime or a shootout, and 19 one-goal games, key points that could have made the difference in the playoff race. It also had trouble holding leads, especially late, losing six games when leading after the second period. The Islanders also have been shut out seven times this season, tied for the fourth-most in the NHL.