Islanders miss playoffs for 1st time in 3 seasons

Reasons for optimism
Ilya Sorokin: One thing the Islanders don’t have to worry about is their starting goalie for the foreseeable future. In his fifth NHL season, Sorokin has his lowest single-season save percentage (.905) and second-highest goals-against average (2.77), but the 29-year-old has a 2.59 GAA and .916 save percentage in 251 career NHL games, and his 21 shutouts since the start of the 2020-21 season are second in the League behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (25).
Cole Eiserman, Calum Ritchie: The Islanders’ prospect pool may not be deep, but two forwards stand out. Eiserman, selected in the first round (No. 20) of the 2024 NHL Draft, had 35 points (24 goals, 11 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University, and the 18-year-old helped them advance to the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game, a 6-2 loss to Western Michigan University on Saturday. Ritchie, 20, who was acquired in the trade that sent forward Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6, had one goal in seven games with the Avalanche to start the season and 70 points (15 goals, 55 assists) in 47 games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. These two could help add some punch to New York’s offense as soon as next season.
First-round picks coming: After going four years without a first-round draft pick from 2020-23, the Islanders selected Eiserman in that round last season and have four first-round selections over the next three seasons. That should help them refill the prospect pool.