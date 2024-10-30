NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 30

* A national broadcast on ESPN watched Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin score twice in a span of 1:47 to register his 82nd career multi-goal period and boost his all-time totals to 857 tallies in 1,434 games. He moved within 38 goals of passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

* The Kraken and Senators both erupted for eight goals in their respective wins Tuesday, with Seattle’s Brandon Montour netting a natural hat trick in the process. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Longtime teammates Marc-Andre Fleury and Sidney Crosby stole the spotlight in what was expected to be the former’s final game at PPG Paints Arena. Serenaded by a standing ovation multiple times throughout the evening, Fleury capped the heartfelt night as the game’s first star.

OVECHKIN SHINES FOR CAPITALS, CONTINUES CHASE TOWARD THE GREAT ONE

Alex Ovechkin (2-0—2) helped the Capitals (6-2-0, 12 points) build a first-period lead against the Rangers (6-2-1, 13 points), the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2024 First Round, and did so with his first multi-goal outing of the season. His performance on ESPN moved the Capitals icon within 38 goals of breaking **Wayne** **Gretzky**’s all-time record (894).

* Ovechkin, who helped the Capitals produce their most wins through eight games of a season since their Presidents’ Trophy campaign in 2015-16 (6-2-0, 12 points), found the back of the net twice in a span of two minutes or fewer for the 14th time in his career and first since Dec. 7, 2022 (1:26).

KRAKEN, SENATORS SECURE WINS WITH EIGHT-GOAL ERUPTIONS

A pair of thrilling high-scoring games took center stage Tuesday as the Kraken (5-4-1, 11 points) and Senators (5-4-0, 10 points) both found the back of the net eight times to climb into Wild Card positions in their respective conferences.

* Brandon Montour (3-1—4) scored three of the Kraken’s eight goals – four of which came in a span of 10:33 to establish a franchise record – as they skated to victory against the Canadiens at Bell Centre. It marked Seattle’s sixth eight-goal game since entering the League in 2021-22, tied with Florida for the most among all teams over that span.

* Montour became just the eighth defenseman in the past 40 years to score a natural hat trick. He joined Al MacInnis (Oct. 12, 1998 & Dec. 11, 1996), Nikita Zadorov (April 12, 2023), Jared Spurgeon (Feb. 21, 2020), Justin Faulk (Feb. 13, 2018), Dustin Byfuglien (Nov. 30, 2007), Bryan Fogarty (Dec. 1, 1990) and Paul Reinhart (Nov. 24, 1986).

* Brady Tkachuk (2-0—2) scored twice and Tim Stützle (2-2—4) put on a four-point performance the Senators defeated the Blues and became the first team with multiple eight-goal showings this season. Tkachuk, who passed Mike Fisher to move into sixth on the franchise’s all-time goals list, and Stützle were two of three Ottawa players with multiple goals in the contest (also Adam Gaudette), giving the Senators nine multi-goal performances on the season – the most in the League.

* Stützle recorded the seventh four-point performance of his career and surpassed Marian Hossa (6) for the most by a Senators player age 24 or younger.

FLEURY BACKSTOPS WILD TO VICTORY IN HIS FINAL PIT STOP IN PITTSBURGH

It was only fitting Sidney Crosby (0-3—3) and Marc-Andre Fleury (26 saves) produced dueling performances in what is expected to be the latter’s final game at PPG Paints Arena – a venue in which he captured his 138th career win. Crosby suited up alongside Fleury for 720 regular-season games (409-236-75), the most among all teammates in the goaltender’s career.

* Fleury, treated with flowers upon arriving at the arena in honor of his nickname and treated to a standing ovation following a video tribute in the first period, was named the contest’s first star and welcomed an embrace from Crosby and **Kris Letang** following his final salute to the crowd.

* Crosby, who boosted his career totals to 2-5—7 in seven career games against Fleury, recorded his 180th career three-point game and moved within three of tying Phil Esposito and Mark Messier for the fifth-most in NHL history. His 64th career three-assist game tied Ray Bourque and Messier for the sixth most in NHL history.

MUST-SEE MOMENTS HIGHLIGHT #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Notes were aplenty throughout a seven-game Tuesday. Click here for the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* The Bruins hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness night and entered the contest with a 16-0-4 record at home against the Flyers dating to March 17, 2012, but Samuel Ersson turned aside all 23 shots he faced and became just the third Flyers goaltender to post a shutout *in Boston*. He joined Antero Niittymaki (27 saves on Jan. 2, 2006) and Brian Boucher (21 saves on March 4, 2000).

* Another means to raise funds for Hockey Fight Cancer made its way across NHL social platforms Tuesday. Click here to watch a feature on Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and his ‘Body Check’ paintings – an instrument he uses to spread awareness of body checks as a crucial defensive tactic to help stay ahead of cancer.

* Jake Walman (1-2—3) lifted the Sharks to their second win in as many days and did so with a second consecutive three-point outing. He joined Erik Karlsson (2 GP from Jan. 7-8, 2019), Alex Pietrangelo (2 GP from March 17-18, 2018) and Kris Letang (2 GP from Feb. 11-12, 2012) as the fourth active defenseman to register three-plus points in consecutive days.

HUGHES BROTHERS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD ON SN1

After the three brothers graced the cover of EA Sports NHL 25 leading into the season, Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes will all be on the ice together for the first time in 2024-25 when the Devils visit the Canucks to close out a doubleheader on SN1. Click here for an NHL.com feature on the brothers leading into tonight’s showdown.

* The only previous time all three brothers appeared in the same game, they all hit the score sheet in a 6-5 Devils win at Rogers Arena. Jack (1-2—3) and Luke (1-0—1) both scored for New Jersey, while Quinn (0-2—2) had a pair of assists for Vancouver.

* Jack (7-6—13 in 7 GP) has a 6-1-0 record in head-to-head games against Quinn, while averaging nearly two points per game in those contests (Quinn: 1-5-1; 0-5—5 in 7 GP). Luke (1-1—2 in 2 GP) has an even 1-1-0 mark when facing off against older brother Quinn.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FRONTRUNNERS ON TNT TONIGHT

The top two teams in the Pacific Division will go head-to-head exclusively on TNT, TruTV and Max when the Golden Knights (7-2-1, 15 points) visit the Kings (5-3-2, 12 points) at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will look to keep its perfect home record intact (2-0-0), while high-scoring Vegas has scored five or more goals in a franchise-best four consecutive games and can become the first team since Ottawa (5 GP from Feb. 25 – March 4, 2023) to extend that run to five contests.