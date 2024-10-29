Hintz of Stars delivers smiles during children’s hospital visit in Finland 

HELSINKI -- Roope Hintz might have been the best medicine of all.

The Dallas Stars forward and native of Nokia, Finland, visited New Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, spending time with patients in their rooms and signing autographs for other patients and staff in the lobby.

He was joined by the Stars’ mascot, Victor E. Green. They’re in Hintz’s home country for the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal, with games against the Florida Panthers at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN) and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).

“They brought smiles everywhere they went, and that is invaluable in a place like this,” said Dr. Pavi Miettinen, the chief medical administrative officer at the hospital. “The [patients] are children, and they want to play and have fun experiences and having fun things is part of healing. So, I think this is very important.”

That’s why Hintz was happy to do it, taking time after a hard practice Tuesday to spend close to an hour at the facility.

“This was a great visit,” Hintz said. “It was special, and it was great to see them to be able to come here and see the kids and get some little [stuffed animal] presents for them and I signed them. It was great.

“[Their smiles] are the biggest things. You just want to make them happy and try to be yourself and talk to them, just about anything. It’s a special thing.”