Bodnar set amazing NHL record with Maple Leafs 81 years ago today

If ever a player completed an "event hat trick" in his 12-season NHL career, Gus Bodnar was that hero.

He set a record for fastest goal in an NHL debut exactly 81 years ago today.

He was a centerpiece in the biggest trade of his era.

He set a record for the fastest three assists during the final game of the 1951-52

season.

"That's not something I ever expected when I first got my call to the NHL in the fall of 1943," Bodnar remembered. "At that time, I didn't even think I'd make it to the Maple Leafs roster."

Bodnar enlisted in the Canadian Army but was rejected by medics. He was told that he had a heart murmur and was further warned that he was taking his chances by playing hockey. Yet at age 20, the Fort William, Ontario, native graduated from the Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League. In just nine games playing for Fort William in 1942-43, he had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists).

Impressed, Maple Leafs scout Squib Walker invited him to Toronto's training base.

"I thought I was pretty big stuff," Bodnar later told Frank Orr of the Toronto Star. "I had my hair long and all slickered down with goo. I figured I was about the hottest rookie ever to hit the pros even though I only weighed 145 pounds."

Walker told coach Hap Day that the skinny kid was an offensive whiz and Bodnar wound up scrimmaging with such Toronto legends like Sweeney Schriner, Bob Davidson and Lorne Carr.

"Frankly," Bodnar said, "I never expected to make the big club and was surprised when I survived the cut and was told that I'd be starting in the opening game against New York. I was so nervous that I couldn't eat that day. I had butterflies in my stomach."

Maple Leaf Gardens was filled opening night against the New York Rangers on Oct. 30, 1943, Following pregame ceremonies, Bodnar skated to center ice between veterans Davidson and Carr. Until then, the NHL record for fastest goal by a rookie was 60 seconds set by Dave Ritchie of the Montreal Wanderers against the Toronto Arenas on Dec. 19, 1917.

"I faced off and we scrambled for the puck against the Rangers for a few seconds," Bodnar said. "I finally got it and went straight down the ice, split the defense, went in, pulled out their goalie, Ken McAuley, and flipped the puck past him. What a tremendous feeling!"

The rookie's record-breaking feat was accomplished in only 15 seconds, but he wasn't finished. He set up a goal by Carr at 1:17 of the second period and at 1:01 into the third took a pass from Davidson and beat McAuley again. Toronto won 5-2 and Globe and Mail reporter Vern DeGeer described Bodnar as "a resourceful young puck chaser."

"All things considered," laughed Bodnar after the game, "it was quite a night. What a way to break into the NHL!"

Bodnar finished the season with 22 goals and 62 points in 50 games. Surprisingly, he found himself in a neck and neck race with Montreal Canadiens future Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Bill Durnan for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year. Though he led all first-year players in scoring, Durnan helped the Canadiens go 38-5-7 and eventually the Stanley Cup. He had a League-best 2.18 goals-against average to win the Vezina Trophy voted as best goalie.

Bodnar still won the Calder by a wide margin.

"It surprised me," he said. "I figured that Durnan would get it."

Bodnar enjoyed his first sip of champagne out of the Stanley Cup in 1945 after the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings in seven games. His energetic play was what owner Conn Smythe had in mind when he said, "I really appreciated how much team spirit contributed to this championship."

By the 1946-47 season, Bodnar was the center on a hot new line, wings Gaye Stewart and Bud Poile also from Fort William, so the trio became "The Flying Forts." It was instrumental in helping Toronto win the Stanley Cup in 1947, but early next season Bodnar was involved in another historic event.

The Flying Forts -- along with defensemen Bob Goldham and Ernie Dickens -- were traded to the Chicago Black Hawks for center Max Bentley and minor leaguer Cy Thomas on Nov. 2, 1947. NHL president Clarence Campbell called it "The greatest deal in hockey history."

Chicago's general staff eventually dismantled the Flying Forts and placed Bodnar between future Hall of Famer Bill Mosienko and George Gee. On March 23, 1952, at Madison Square Garden, I was among Rangers fans who witnessed another remarkable Bodnar achievement.

Early in the third period, Bodnar assisted on all three of Mosienko's goals Mosienko in just 21 seconds. It was a goal record for Mosienko and an assist mark for Bodnar.

"I took the face-off between 'Mosie' and Gee," Bodnar said. "On the first two of Bill's goals, I won the face-off and sent the puck to George, and he fed Bill who twice beat goalie Lorne Anderson. For the third goal I got the puck to Mosie, and he took it in alone and scored."

The times were 6:09, 6:20 and 6:30 in Chicago's 7-6 victory. Forgotten was that Bodnar again set up Mosienko for what could have been a fourth straight goal in 30 seconds, but the puck hit the post and bounded out. When Bodnar and his linemates returned to the bench, coach Ebbie Goodfellow delivered the perfect squelch.

"What's the matter with you guys," Goodfellow wondered. "Are you in a slump?"