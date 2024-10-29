Welcome to the Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Digest. Though Hockey Fights Cancer is now a year-round campaign, most teams will be having their Hockey Fights Cancer nights during the month of November. NHL.com will provide all the highlights from each night as well as stories about the campaign.
Oct. 29
Boston Bruins
The Bruins celebrated their Hockey Fights Cancer night on Tuesday before the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden in Boston. The players wore special purple jerseys for the occasion and some had purple tape on their hockey sticks.
In a video posted by the team on social media, players shared who they fight for in the battle against cancer.