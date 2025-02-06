NHL Morning Skate for February 6

* A robust rollout of NHL International Tournament history, statistics and records have been added to Records.NHL.com. It includes all Canada Cup (1976, 1981, 1984, 1987 & 1991) and World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004 & 2016) tournaments, and will update daily with 4 Nations Face-Off statistics. To accompany the launch, five #NHLStats Packs are also now available.

* Thursday’s nine-game slate has an ESPN+ doubleheader featuring plenty of Finnish and Swedish stars headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off next week as well as the return of NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada. Finland and Sweden renew their historic rivalry at Bell Centre on Saturday, Feb. 15 (1 p.m. ET), before Canada faces USA later that night (8 p.m. ET), both on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

* Connor McDavid and Chris Kreider, who are set to skate in the tournament next week, helped their clubs collect wins as Edmonton padded its lead atop the Pacific Division and New York gained ground in the Eastern Conference’s Wild Card race.

NHL INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT STATS ADDED TO RECORDS.NHL.COM

With the 4 Nations Face-Off less than one week away (Feb. 12-20), a robust rollout of NHL International Tournament history, statistics and records has been added to Records.NHL.com featuring all Canada Cup (1976, 1981, 1984, 1987 & 1991) and World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004 & 1996) tournaments. The site will update daily with 4 Nations Face-Off statistics after Canada and Sweden meet in the opener on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

* The site includes full tournament recaps, an overview of winners, all-time tournament clinching goals, tournament history and tidbits, a Did You Know? section as well as the usual records section (Skaters, Goaltenders and Teams) and all-time register (Skaters & Goaltenders).

* Additionally, five #NHLStats Packs also were unveiled ahead of the ninth NHL International Tournament and first since 2016. The suite of #NHLStats Packs includes one for each team (Canada, Finland, Sweden & USA) as well as an overarching document focused on tournament statistics, drawing from the new Records pages. All five documents will be updated ahead of the tournament – including the addition of rosters “By the Numbers” – and will be accompanied by an Interactive Information Guide.

Thursday features ESPN+ doubleheader, return of NHL Coast to Coast

Thursday’s nine-game schedule is highlighted by an ESPN+ doubleheader featuring Matt Boldy and the Wild (31-19-4, 66 points) welcoming Mikko Rantanen and the Hurricanes (32-18-4, 68 points) to Xcel Energy Center as well as William Nylander and the Maple Leafs (32-19-2, 66 points) visiting Kaapo Kakko and the Kraken (23-28-4, 50 points) at Climate Pledge Arena. NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly studio show featuring live look-ins, highlights and expert analysis of every contest, also returns on Prime Video Canada starting at 7 p.m. ET.

* Rantanen and Sebastian Aho, who were recently named assistant captains with Finland for 4 Nations, have represented their country together several times including in three World Championships (2018, 2017 & 2016) and two World Junior Championships (2016 & 2015). Rantanen and Aho wore letters en route to winning a gold medal on home soil at the 2016 World Junior Championship, and about four months later secured silver at the 2016 World Championship (while both were still teenagers). Two years later, the duo combined for 29 points in eight games as Aho led the tournament with nine goals and earned Best Forward honors at the 2018 World Championship.

* Finland opens its 4 Nations Face-Off against USA on Thursday, Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and looks to earn its first win during an NHL International Tournament since a 2-1 victory versus the United States in the 2004 World Cup of Hockey semifinals – played at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota, where Rantanen and Aho will skate tonight.

* Nylander, who notched a hat trick Wednesday, is set to represent Sweden after doing so in three World Championships (2022, 2019 & 2017) and two World Junior Championships (2016 & 2015), among other events. Nylander won a gold medal as well as tournament MVP honors at the 2017 World Championship and followed that up by leading all players with 18 points during the 2019 edition of the event. Nylander and Sweden square off with Canada in the tournament opener on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

* Nylander’s father, Michael, tallied 2-1—3 at NHL International Tournaments (4 GP), including the tying goal for Sweden with 6:27 remaining in regulation during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey semifinals. Canada’s Theo Fleury later scored the double-overtime winner to cap the longest game in NHL International Tournament history (99:47).

* Thursday is also set to feature Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continuing The Gr8 Chase; Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski looking to become the fourth blueliner in NHL history with a home point streak of 20-plus games if he returns to the lineup (Bobby Orr did it twice); Sweden captain Victor Hedman playing another pivotal contest when his Lightning again host the Senators; as well as Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini vying to reach the 40-point mark versus his hometown team.

OILERS, KINGS AND RANGERS REGISTER WINS WEDNESDAY

Edmonton (34-16-4, 72 points), Los Angeles (28-17-6, 62 points) and New York (26-23-4, 56 points) recorded wins during a three-game Wednesday:

* Leon Draisaitl (1-1—2) logged his seventh straight 80-point season and overtook Nathan MacKinnon for first in the Art Ross Trophy race before Connor McDavid assisted on the overtime winner by Zach Hyman as the Pacific Division-leading Oilers build a four-point lead on the idle, second-place Golden Knights (31-17-6, 68 points). McDavid notched his 42nd career overtime point to pass Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane (both w/ 41) for the third most in NHL history – that list is topped by Sidney Crosby (47), who McDavid is set to skate alongside for the first time with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

* Kevin Fiala (2-0—2) and Warren Foegele (1-1—2) forged three combined goals as the Kings kept pace with the Oilers by strengthening their grip on third place in the Pacific Division. Fiala recorded his seventh career 20-goal season and tied Nino Niederreiter for the most among Swiss-born skaters in NHL history, while Foegele became the first Los Angeles player with a penalty-shot goal since Austin Wagner on Feb. 22, 2020.

* Chris Kreider raced up the length of the ice and scored a shorthanded winner as the Rangers recorded their second straight third-period comeback victory (also Feb. 2) and moved within four points of the idle Lightning (28-20-4, 60 points), who occupy the Eastern Conference’s final Wild Card spot. Kreider is set to skate with USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off and will do so alongside Rangers teammates Adam Fox, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck – Trocheck tallied the tying goal at 5:27 of the third period Wednesday, while Fox assisted on the winner by Kreider.

