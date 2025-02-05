NHL announces 1st-ever Reeve Hockey Classic sled hockey game

Best men's para athletes from Team USA, Team Canada to face off in Boston on Feb. 19

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The NHL, USA Hockey and Hockey Canada announced today the first-ever Reeve Hockey Classic sled hockey game, a matchup featuring the world’s best men’s para hockey athletes who represent Team USA and Team Canada on the international stage. The international rivals will face off at the Kasabuski Rink in Boston to support the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Team practices and the game are open to the public but capacity is limited. Fans can also watch a free livestream of the game at USAHockeyTV.com.

On the international stage, both teams boast a competitive roster with an impressive medal count. Team USA’s roster has a total of 28 Paralympic gold medals and 46 World Championship gold medals. The squad is captained by veteran Josh Pauls and includes three U.S. military veterans, two of whom are Purple Heart recipients. On Team Canada, the roster’s Paralympic medal count totals 17 silver medals and three bronze medals, with an additional 28 gold medals, 34 silver medals, and four bronze medals won at World Championships. Canadian team captain Tyler McGregor has been leading his team for six seasons. The international rivals will meet in Boston as part of their training camp as they continue to prepare for international competitions.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a partner of the NHL Foundation U.S., is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. An actor, activist, hockey fan, and goalie, Christopher Reeve became paralyzed due to a severe spinal cord injury. He and his wife Dana were unrelenting in their drive to pursue the best research, and support, for patients and families living with paralysis. The Reeve Foundation's vision is a world where spinal cord injury doesn’t result in paralysis, and paralysis does not result in diminished quality of life: Today’s Care, Tomorrow’s Cure. The Reeve Hockey Classic will support funding cures for paralysis. To date, the Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center has provided 22 grants to assist sled hockey programs.

To celebrate the first-ever Reeve Hockey Classic, the NHL, NHLPA and Boston Bruins are hosting a ‘Try Sled Hockey for Free’ event on Feb. 18, giving girls and boys ages 4-17, of all abilities, an opportunity to try sled hockey at the Kasabuski Rink. The event is open to all and hopes to inspire kids looking for a new para sport to play. Equipment, coaching, and support will be provided by Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers and Northeast Passage Sled Hockey. Players interested in trying sled hockey are encouraged to register here.

Schedule

All events are located at the Kasabuski Rink (201 Forest St, Saugus, MA 01906) and are open to the media and the public. Capacity is limited.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Reeve Hockey Classic: Team USA Sled Hockey Practice

10:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Reeve Hockey Classic: Team Canada Sled Hockey Practice

12:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – ‘Try Sled Hockey for Free’ Event

Wednesday, Feb. 19

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Stanley Cup appearance and photo opportunity

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Reeve Hockey Classic

Rosters

Team USA – Men’s National Para Hockey Team

Click here for more information.

No.
Name
P
Born
Hometown

29

Griffin LaMarre

G

11/10/1996

Haverhill, Mass.

32

Jen Lee

G

07/26/1986

San Francisco, Calif.

7

Kayden Beasley

D

12/22/2006

Coats, N.C.

8

Jack Wallace

D

06/24/1998

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

10

Brett Bolton

D

04/08/2006

Rockledge, Fla.

17

Chris Douglas

D

05/17/1990

Saint Cloud, Fla.

22

Noah Grove

D

05/01/1999

Frederick, Md.

23

Liam Cunningham

D

03/05/2008

River Falls, Wis.

27

Josh Pauls (Captain)

D

12/31/1992

Green Brook, N.J.

4

Brody Roybal

F

05/25/1998

Northlake, Ill.

9

Travis Dodson

F

02/14/1985

Deming, N.M.

14

Ben Musselman

F

03/03/2001

Amelia, Ohio

16

Declan Farmer

F

11/05/1997

Tampa, Fla.

18

Evan Nichols

F

07/29/2004

Haymarket, Va.

19

Malik Jones

F

12/06/2002

Aurora, Colo.

24

Josh Misiewicz

F

06/25/1988

La Grange, Ill.

37

David Eustace

F

05/03/1999

Stoneham, Mass.

88

Kevin McKee

F

02/11/1990

Davenport, Iowa

Team Canada – Men’s National Para Hockey Team

Click here for more information.

No.
Name
P
Born
Hometown
30

Corbin Watson

G

01/06/87

Kingsville, ON

54

Adam Kingsmill

G

03/03/00

Smithers, BC

60

Jean-François Huneault

G

09/15/94

Saint-Eustache, QC

5

Tyrone Henry

D

10/21/93

Ottawa, ON

7

Zach Lavin

D

01/31/97

Essex, ON

17

Shawn Burnett

D

05/02/03

McMasterville, QC

61

Rob Armstrong

D

09/12/96

Erin, ON

92

Auren Halbert

D

02/02/03

Calgary, AB

4

James Dunn

F

11/12/00

Wallacetown, ON

8

Tyler McGregor (Captain)

F

03/11/94

Forest, ON

11

Adam Dixon

F

08/13/89

Midland, ON

13

Vincent Boily

F

07/02/00

Alma, QC

19

Dominic Cozzolino

F

08/23/94

Mississauga, ON

23

Liam Hickey

F

03/25/98

St. John’s, NL

26

Anton Jacobs-Webb

F

09/18/00

Gatineau, QC

The Reeve Hockey Classic is part of a longstanding commitment to support adaptive hockey in all forms by the NHL, NHLPA and 32 Clubs. The League has been a longtime presenting partner of the USA Hockey Sled Classic. Most recently, the NHL announced a partnership with Warrior 4 Life Fund, financial support for three adaptive hockey programs with the New York Islanders, and growing sled and special hockey with the Carolina Hurricanes. Additionally, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund has aided Learn to Play sled hockey programs in NHL markets, including Tampa Bay and Calgary.

