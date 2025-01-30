Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Became 1st Finnish captain to win Stanley Cup with Panthers last season

Barkov FLA 4NF bug

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Aleksander Barkov was named captain for Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

The Florida Panthers center became the first Finnish captain to hoist the Stanley Cup in June after the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He tied for the Panthers lead in points in the playoffs with 22 (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 games.

The 29-year-old, who has been the Panthers captain since Sept. 17, 2018, will be joined on Finland's leadership group by assistant captains Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament featuring teams made up of only NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format starting on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The final day of the round robin is Feb. 17 at TD Garden in Boston, with the two top teams advancing to the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.

Finland opens the tournament against the United States on Feb. 13 in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Barkov is one of four members of the Panthers on Team Finland; he will be joined by forwards Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

It's been quite the year for Barkov. In addition to winning the Stanley Cup and being named captain of Team Finland, he was named the Athlete of the Year in Finland on Jan. 17, becoming the first hockey player to win that award.

"This means the world to me," Barkov told NHL.com after winning the award. "It's the Athlete of the Year in Finland, the country where I was born and raised. I grew up watching the national teams play, cheering for them. To get that honor is huge for me. I am really happy and really thankful to them for the award. I am really thankful.

"2024 was a great year for us and for me, personally. That year will go down as one of the best ones in my life, for sure. Just happy about all the accomplishments and honors I have received in Finland and here. Very thankful for that."

Barkov won bronze with Finland in the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver in the 2016 World Championships. He is a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy (2020-21, 2023-24) as best defensive forward in the NHL, and is the Panthers' all-time leader in games (778), goals (277), assists (475) and points (752).

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week brings fans closer to games

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks hold off Predators for 3rd win in row

Utah holding in-arena fan vote for team name, logo

Perreault, St. Louis brothers among collegiate players whose father played in NHL

Granlund’s experience, leadership to be counted on by Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Super 16: Capitals retain hold on No. 1, Blue Jackets enter rankings close to 4 Nations

Jack, Luke Hughes each gets goal, assist, Devils shut out Flyers

Gustavsson makes 32 saves, Wild hold off Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers shut out Kings

NHL Buzz: Hischier week to week for Devils with upper-body injury

Doughty makes season debut for Kings against Panthers

PWHL notebook: Thompson celebrates birthday in style

Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Sharks have ‘played a little better than our record,’ GM says

Grubauer placed on waivers by Kraken, will be assigned to AHL

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear