Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Aleksander Barkov was named captain for Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

The Florida Panthers center became the first Finnish captain to hoist the Stanley Cup in June after the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He tied for the Panthers lead in points in the playoffs with 22 (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 games.

The 29-year-old, who has been the Panthers captain since Sept. 17, 2018, will be joined on Finland's leadership group by assistant captains Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament featuring teams made up of only NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format starting on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The final day of the round robin is Feb. 17 at TD Garden in Boston, with the two top teams advancing to the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.

Finland opens the tournament against the United States on Feb. 13 in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).