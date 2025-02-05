O.A.R. to headline NHL Stadium Series pep rally

Free concert before Red Wings-Blue Jackets outdoor game at Ohio Stadium

2025StadiumSeriesBranded-19090812-13013956
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / COLUMBUS -- The platinum-certified band O.A.R. will headline the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally with a free concert at St. John Arena before the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings face off outdoors inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday, March 1, the National Hockey League today announced. The NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally will be free and open to the public with first-come, first-served seating. The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

O.A.R., whose members are OSU alumni, will be joined by the OSU Athletic Band and the university’s award-winning Spirit team, which consists of cheer and dance, bringing the high-energy enthusiasm of OSU game day traditions to fans before the outdoor game. Columbus Blue Jackets players will make their first stop at St. John Arena before the ceremonious walk over to Ohio Stadium.

Tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

Related Content

Blue Jackets wear Ohio State football jerseys ahead of NCAA championship game

NHL, Fanatics debut uniforms for 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Michigan-Ohio State provides perfect preview for Stadium Series

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Blue Jackets anticipating ‘awesome’ experience at 2025 Stadium Series

Stadium Series between Blue Jackets, Red Wings to embrace Ohio State-Michigan rivalry 

Latest News

Panthers teammates Tkachuk, Barkov ready to put friendship aside at 4 Nations

Heiskanen out month to month for Stars after knee surgery

Sorokin makes 33 saves, Islanders stay hot with victory against Golden Knights

Jalonen looking to raise level of Italy hockey ahead of 2026 Olympics

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canada projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Bruins-Rangers matchup features 9 heading to 4 Nations Face-Off

Demko makes 25 saves, Canucks shut out Avalanche

Gibson makes 26 saves, Ducks edge Stars for 5th win in past 6

Red Wings recover to defeat Kraken in shootout for 7th straight win

Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Nylander has hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Flames

Comrie makes 29 saves, Jets shut out Hurricanes for 7th straight win

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Fischler recounts 1954 blockbuster trade that changed fortunes for clubs involved

McAvoy has 'goose bumps' at chance to be leader for Team USA at 4 Nations

Sweden projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

Mailbag: Potential for trades during 4 Nations break, Finland injuries