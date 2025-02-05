Stadium Series to have 'unique' Ohio State, Blue Jackets ties

COLUMBUS -- Steve Mayer can't forecast the weather on March 1 or predict how many fans will fill historic Ohio Stadium that day for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

But when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings at the home of the reigning college football champions (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS, FX-CA), he promised the fans will be blown away by the field design.

"It's very unique and it's very Ohio State and very Columbus Blue Jackets. You'll get it the second you see it," Mayer, president of NHL content and events said Tuesday. "You're going to see some very obvious ties to Ohio State."

Mayer spoke in the Ohio Stadium postgame press room of the 2024 college football national champions and said that blending the traditions of the school and the Blue Jackets is a priority leading to the first outdoor game in franchise history.

He and his staff attended several Ohio State football games in the fall and one of the ideas is incorporating the pregame "Skull Session" which is held across the street from the stadium in St. John Arena, the former home of the Buckeyes' men's and women's basketball teams.

There, the Ohio State band and cheerleaders and thousands of fans pack the building to support the football team before making their walk into the stadium.

"We're calling it the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally and it will feature a concert from O.A.R. before the game," Mayer said. "And not only will it feature the concert, but it will also feature the Ohio State athletic band and an appearance from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets will stop in St. John Arena and then make their way from St. John Arena to the stadium.

"The arrival of teams have become really special. Each team is given the creative opportunity to do something very unique and different and we're sure, even though we don't know, we are sure that the Columbus Blue Jackets will come up with an amazing idea. … The Detroit Red Wings will also do a unique arrival as well."

Mayer said the Ohio State football student section, Block O, will be involved in the festivities during the game and the national championship teams for football, Spirit (cheer and dance) and women's hockey will be honored.

As for the Blue Jackets, Mayer said that the famous, or infamous, goal cannon at Nationwide Arena will make the two-mile trip to Ohio Stadium.

"We really want to celebrate Columbus Blue Jacket hockey. I mean, this is our first chance. They hadn't had an outdoor game," Mayer said. "Typically, what we want to do is let the people that are watching this game in Utah, Alaska or around the world know that we're in Columbus, Ohio. Yet they've got to know that right off the bat. So, one of the ways to do it is through this great school, and the other way to do it is through the traditions of the Columbus Blue Jackets and we want to celebrate the history of Blue Jackets."

The entertainment is Columbus-centric. Members of O.A.R. are Ohio State alumni and first intermission performers, Twenty One Pilots, are comprised of Columbus natives Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

"It's a full-blown concert and putting that one together is probably the biggest of any show that we've ever done related to any of our outdoor games," Mayer said, while adding the stage for Twenty One Pilots will be "ginormous."

Ohio State athletics director Ross Bjork said the university is well equipped to manage large events at Ohio Stadium outside of football, such as the annual Buckeye Country Fest concert each June.

"We view ourselves, in many ways, as the gateway to Columbus, so attracting these type of events, being able to put them on, being able to have the wherewithal to pull them off and make sure that people walk away going, 'Wow, that was big time' and then they come back," he said. "We really pride ourselves on making sure that we have the wherewithal to do that. So, we're really proud to partner with everyone who's involved in this event, everyone within the city, within the NHL environment, the Columbus Blue Jackets."

Mayer also said that there are plans to honor former Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who was charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"It's tragic," Mayer said. "It's obviously been a piece of motivation (for the Blue Jackets this season), and the players live with what went on here every single day. … It's been some time but there will be moments within the context of our game where we will honor Johnny, Matthew and the family. So we're not ignoring it at all, but we also want to be very respectful."

Mayer said installation of the ice will begin Feb. 17.

"We do think this is going to be one of, if not the greatest outdoor game we've ever done," he said.