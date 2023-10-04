Mailbag: Kochetkov, Levi, Schmid expected to play significant roles this season

Seems like there are several young goaltenders that are primed for a starting role in the NHL. Which three young goalies do you expect to take a significant role this year? Moreover, which rookie goalies should we expect to see this year that have potential for starting roles in the future? -- @theashcity

Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes, Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres and Akira Schmid of the New Jersey Devils.

I think Kochetkov, 24, is the best of the three goalies Carolina has, including Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. He signed a four-year, $8 million contract Nov. 23, 2022, which will become one of the best bargains in the NHL. Kochetkov has No. 1 written all over him. He might not get it right away this season, but I think he will be the goalie the Hurricanes ride into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was 12-7-5 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and four shutouts in 24 games (23 starts) last season.

Levi has a chance to be the Sabres' No. 1 goalie despite being 21 years old and playing only seven NHL games, all last season, when he came on quickly and made a big impression. Levi was 5-2-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage. He allowed two goals in four of his seven starts, two to the New York Rangers and one to the Florida Panthers. Those were playoff teams. Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are also in the mix in Buffalo, but the net is up for grabs and Levi could take it.

Schmid is expected to share time with Vitek Vanecek. The 23-year-old made his biggest impact in the playoffs last season, replacing Vanecek after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers. He won four of five starts, two with a shutout and two with one goal against. They ran out of steam against the Hurricanes in the second round, but Schmid's impact was big enough that the Devils felt confident to go with him and Vanecek this season when they could have tried to add a veteran through trade or free agency. They even traded Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks to allow for Schmid to be in the top two on the depth chart.

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) and Yaroslav Askarov (Nashville Predators) will be No. 1 goalies in the future. They're worth watching this season if they get some NHL time. Wallstedt is currently blocked by Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury. The latter is in the last season of his contract, so unless there's an injury Wallstedt's time won't come until next season. Askarov could back up Juuse Saros in Nashville. Kevin Lankinen is in that spot now, but Askarov is pushing.